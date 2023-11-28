IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rebuilding Paradise five years after California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire

Nightly Films

Rebuilding Paradise five years after California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire

It’s been five years since the Camp Fire nearly wiped the town of Paradise off the map. After the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history, residents are rebuilding with new safety measures in mind. NBC News’ Steve Patterson visits the town to hear about the lessons learned and how leaders are passing that knowledge on to communities like Lahaina, devastated just three months ago.Nov. 28, 2023

