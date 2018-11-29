Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up in New York City
The 72-foot-tall Norway spruce is covered in 50,000 lights and topped by a new nine-foot-wide Swarovski star, designed by architect Daniel Libeskind
Parents of teen who died car surfing on Uber speak out03:49
New Jersey town threatens to shut down resident’s holiday display00:41
Mental health clinic opens inside a Walmart02:40
Jeffrey Epstein allegedly sexually abused underage girls04:28
Most cars earn poor headlight grades according to report02:08
Les Moonves sought to keep sexual assault claims quiet, report says03:02