WATCH: Rudy Giuliani criticizes NYPD handling of Columbia protests
April 24, 202402:10
Rudy Giuliani criticizes NYPD handling of Columbia protests

02:10

Speaking from a vehicle parked near pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani criticized the NYPD for failing to take tougher action.April 24, 2024

