Rudy Giuliani spotted visiting bail bond agency

- Now Playing
Rudy Giuliani spotted visiting bail bond agency01:04
- UP NEXT
Trump expected to surrender in Georgia election interference case on Thursday08:08
Trump co-defendants surrender for processing in Georgia02:01
Trump co-defendants start to surrender in Georgia02:31
Trump to surrender for alleged 2020 Georgia election interference04:06
Trump says he plans to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday02:39
Trump says he will surrender in Georgia on Thursday00:46
Trump’s lawyers agree to $200K bond in Georgia trial00:48
Trump says he won’t attend first GOP presidential debate this week02:55
Trump has 5 days to turn himself in to Georgia authorities01:31
Trump to surrender to Georgia police ‘no earlier than Thursday’04:17
Trump scraps plan to release 'irrefutable report' claiming election fraud in Georgia00:42
Chuck Todd: Can America survive this uncertain moment for U.S. democracy?03:46
Could Trump’s arrest in Georgia overshadow the first GOP primary debate?04:05
Prosecutors set March 4 trial date for Trump racketeering case00:33
'No chance' Trump is tried in Georgia before 2024 election, says fmr. Fulton assistant DA08:24
Full Panel: ‘We're all trying to figure out’ which leaders will meet this political moment10:28
Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 401:26
On Trump indictments, his voters 'don’t know' and 'don’t care'00:46
Pence: 'The Georgia election was not stolen'01:49
- Now Playing
Rudy Giuliani spotted visiting bail bond agency01:04
- UP NEXT
Trump expected to surrender in Georgia election interference case on Thursday08:08
Trump co-defendants surrender for processing in Georgia02:01
Trump co-defendants start to surrender in Georgia02:31
Trump to surrender for alleged 2020 Georgia election interference04:06
Trump says he plans to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday02:39
Play All