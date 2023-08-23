Rudy Giuliani spotted visiting bail bond agency

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rudy Giuliani was spotted at a bail bond agency in Atlanta, Ga., after he surrendered to authorities in Fulton County. Giuliani is a co-defendant of former President Trump and faces charges from an investigation into alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.Aug. 23, 2023

