Runaway truck hits dozens of children at Kyrgyzstan cultural event
May 2, 202401:13
    Runaway truck hits dozens of children at Kyrgyzstan cultural event

Runaway truck hits dozens of children at Kyrgyzstan cultural event

A driverless truck rolled down a hillside in the Suzak region of Kyrgyzstan, plowing into a crowd of children who scattered in panic. Thirty people were reportedly injured, with three in serious condition.May 2, 2024

    Runaway truck hits dozens of children at Kyrgyzstan cultural event

