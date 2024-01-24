IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: A warning sign in Trump's big primary win, FDA says a cancer treatment could increase cancer risk, and why In-N-Out is closing a store for the first time

  • Now Playing

    Eyewitness video shows Russian military transport plane crash near Ukraine

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Russian missile strikes kill at least 5 people in Kharkiv

    00:50

  • Kyiv residents seek shelter in a subway station amid Russian attacks

    00:46

  • What Biden’s meeting with Congressional leaders accomplished

    01:29

  • Russian women call for mobilized men to return home from the Ukraine war

    01:18

  • ‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid

    01:09

  • Explosions and smoke seen across Kyiv as Russia launches massive air attack

    01:11

  • Missile attack by Ukraine kills more than a dozen in Russia, Russian officials report

    01:29

  • Russia unleashes massive aerial attack on Ukraine

    01:44

  • Russia launches more than 120 missiles toward Ukraine, killing 7

    00:27

  • Russian missile strikes in Odesa kill at least three people

    01:14

  • Ukraine battling Russian attacks as Zelenskyy struggles to secure more aid

    02:24

  • Ukraine asking for more fighters as fight over more aid from U.S. continues

    05:29

  • How Russia's invasion is helping to strengthen Ukraine's culture

    11:57

  • Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine

    03:48

  • Putin would would like to see ‘more constructive’ U.S. president towards Russia, spokesman says

    01:53

  • Kremlin spokesperson calls Russia fighting with Ukraine a ‘war’

    02:31

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails E.U. accession talks

    00:48

  • Putin says there will be peace when ‘we achieve our goals’

    01:54

  • Putin: There will be peace in Ukraine ‘when we achieve our goals’

    02:31

NBC News

Eyewitness video shows Russian military transport plane crash near Ukraine

00:57

A Russian military transport plane has crashed near the southern city of Belgorod, close to the border with Ukraine, Russian authorities said Wednesday.Jan. 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Eyewitness video shows Russian military transport plane crash near Ukraine

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Russian missile strikes kill at least 5 people in Kharkiv

    00:50

  • Kyiv residents seek shelter in a subway station amid Russian attacks

    00:46

  • What Biden’s meeting with Congressional leaders accomplished

    01:29

  • Russian women call for mobilized men to return home from the Ukraine war

    01:18

  • ‘Ukraine is not alone’: U.K. pledges nearly $3.2B of military aid

    01:09
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All