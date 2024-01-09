South Korean lawmakers vote to ban dog meat trade

- Now Playing
South Korean lawmakers vote to ban dog meat trade00:46
- UP NEXT
Woman in her 90s rescued 124 hours after deadly Japanese quakes00:40
WATCH: Woman rescued 72 hours after Japanese quake collapsed her home00:44
Video shows dramatic landslide during deadly Japanese earthquake01:02
Drone video shows scale of Japan earthquake devastation00:46
Grieving husband, anxious mother: Victims of Japan's quakes consider their losses01:31
Investigators probe deadly fiery plane collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport00:52
Video shows passengers stuck on burning plane in Japan00:51
Video shows Japan Airlines passenger plane in flames at Tokyo airport00:55
Dozens killed in a series of Japanese earthquakes01:33
South Korean opposition leader injured in knife attack00:33
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead00:35
WATCH: The moment a deadly earthquake struck northwest China01:21
Earthquake in China on course to be one of the deadliest in past decade03:22
6.2-magnitude quake strikes China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces00:59
Media tycoon Jimmy Lai goes on trial in Hong Kong on national security charges00:55
Kim Jong Un urges North Korea to produce more babies00:36
Deadly eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi volcano traps climbers00:41
South Korean dog farm owners protest against potential dog meat ban01:15
U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashes off Japan00:27
- Now Playing
South Korean lawmakers vote to ban dog meat trade00:46
- UP NEXT
Woman in her 90s rescued 124 hours after deadly Japanese quakes00:40
WATCH: Woman rescued 72 hours after Japanese quake collapsed her home00:44
Video shows dramatic landslide during deadly Japanese earthquake01:02
Drone video shows scale of Japan earthquake devastation00:46
Grieving husband, anxious mother: Victims of Japan's quakes consider their losses01:31
Play All