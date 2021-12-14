IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach

  • Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster

  • What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak

  • March 2021: NJ landlord arrested in connection to federal sexual harassment suit

    State OSHA to investigate Kentucky candle factory where workers died in tornado

    'Wrong on every level': Florida substitute teacher accused of having sex with student in Snapchat video

  • Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction

  • 110 years: Truck driver to spend life in prison for deadly 2019 crash

  • Chicago City Council set to approve $2.9 million settlement in police raid that targeted wrong home

  • Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware

  • Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado

  • Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado

  • Oxford school district facing $100 million lawsuit over school shooting

  • South Dakota teacher ‘Dash for Cash’ fundraiser draws criticism

  • U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths

  • Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak

  • Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster

  • Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster

  • Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado

  • Man rescued by neighbor after Kentucky tornado destruction

NBC News Channel

State OSHA to investigate Kentucky candle factory where workers died in tornado

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says state investigators will look at the Mayfield candle factory where eight people died in a tornado and workers said they were threatened with termination.Dec. 14, 2021

