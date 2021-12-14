State OSHA to investigate Kentucky candle factory where workers died in tornado

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach01:39
Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster02:38
What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak01:58
March 2021: NJ landlord arrested in connection to federal sexual harassment suit01:29
Now Playing
State OSHA to investigate Kentucky candle factory where workers died in tornado01:24
UP NEXT
'Wrong on every level': Florida substitute teacher accused of having sex with student in Snapchat video01:23
Kentucky governor: 'Miracle' more people weren't killed in candle factory destruction01:46
110 years: Truck driver to spend life in prison for deadly 2019 crash01:53
Chicago City Council set to approve $2.9 million settlement in police raid that targeted wrong home01:30
Remains found in search for Taylor Pomaski, missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware01:08
Amazon warehouse worker mourns coworkers killed by tornado00:39
Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado02:21
Oxford school district facing $100 million lawsuit over school shooting02:12
South Dakota teacher ‘Dash for Cash’ fundraiser draws criticism01:59
U.S. surpasses 800,000 Covid deaths01:35
Search for survivors underway after deadly tornado outbreak03:23
Factory workers say they were told to continue working hours before tornado disaster02:36
Small Kentucky town reeling after 11 killed in tornado disaster02:21
Family mourns son who helped Amazon coworkers to safety ahead of deadly tornado01:32
Man rescued by neighbor after Kentucky tornado destruction01:26
State OSHA to investigate Kentucky candle factory where workers died in tornado01:24
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says state investigators will look at the Mayfield candle factory where eight people died in a tornado and workers said they were threatened with termination.Dec. 14, 2021
Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach01:39
Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster02:38
What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak01:58
March 2021: NJ landlord arrested in connection to federal sexual harassment suit01:29
Now Playing
State OSHA to investigate Kentucky candle factory where workers died in tornado01:24
UP NEXT
'Wrong on every level': Florida substitute teacher accused of having sex with student in Snapchat video01:23