IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Survivor of Washington state cougar attack details chilling moment
March 18, 202401:58
  • Now Playing

    Survivor of Washington state cougar attack details chilling moment

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Voters being called ‘double haters’ may determine the outcome of the presidential election

    02:23

  • PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects

    01:57

  • Authorities vow to catch suspect who killed New Mexico State police officer

    01:54

  • Pennsylvania shooting suspect in custody after police standoff in New Jersey

    01:51

  • Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages

    02:06

  • Cara Delevingne's California home destroyed by massive fire

    03:01

  • Iowa student journalists buy two local papers saving them from closure

    03:07

  • New York City resident on a mission to expose fraudulent license plates

    04:19

  • Security guard moved to tears after students surprise him with trip to Nigeria

    02:25

  • Kentucky college student hospitalized over mystery injuries

    02:09

  • No charges made in New York City subway shooting as police cite self-defense

    03:29

  • Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial

    00:42

  • Man won't be charged in NYC subway shooting

    01:29

  • Popular diabetes and weight loss drugs often hard to get for people who need them

    03:16

  • Cockpit mishap may have caused plane to plunge

    01:21

  • At least 3 deaths as tornadoes hit 9 states

    02:12

  • Enhanced games aims to let athletes compete without drug testing penalties

    05:14

  • Proposed settlement could mean end of 6% commissions for realtors

    01:37

  • First split liver transplant performed at NYU Langone 

    02:59

NBC News Channel

Survivor of Washington state cougar attack details chilling moment

01:58

Keri Bergere, a competitive cyclist from Washington State, recalled the moments when her friends, Annie Bilotta, and Tisch WIlliams, fought off a cougar that attacked her while mountain biking near Fall City.March 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Survivor of Washington state cougar attack details chilling moment

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    Voters being called ‘double haters’ may determine the outcome of the presidential election

    02:23

  • PA county locked down for second day in a row due to armed suspects

    01:57

  • Authorities vow to catch suspect who killed New Mexico State police officer

    01:54

  • Pennsylvania shooting suspect in custody after police standoff in New Jersey

    01:51

  • Three killed in Pennsylvania shooting, suspect barricaded in New Jersey home with hostages

    02:06
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All