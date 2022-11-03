IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Suspect arrested, charged in shooting of two New Jersey police officers

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Mother answers daughter's 911 call during armed robbery

    02:41

  • Authorities make arrest in massive catalytic converter theft ring

    02:37

  • Missing Florida boy reunites with mother after being kidnapped to Canada

    02:10

  • Major U.S. airline pilots reject contracts, threaten to strike

    02:28

  • Obesity drug shows promise for adolescents

    01:43

  • Cardinal Dolan blesses animals from Radio City Christmas Spectacular

    01:05

  • Grandchildren of etiquette author rewrite book with modern day instructions

    01:35

  • Uvalde’s new superintendent says security overhaul is underway

    01:40

  • Fed raises interest rates for sixth time this year

    02:00

  • Families of Parkland shooting victims give emotional impact statements

    03:44

  • Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

    04:06

  • CBS, Les Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

    02:53

  • Hospital ransomware attacks putting patients at risk

    02:53

  • New law protects Washington state election workers

    01:23

  • Texas teacher arrested after preschool students exposed to THC

    01:25

  • Pennsylvania House candidate describes being attacked outside home

    01:21

  • Manhunt underway following shooting of New Jersey police officers

    01:47

  • How stricter voter ID laws disproportionately impact trans voters

    03:21

  • Audio from 911 calls renews criticism over police response to Uvalde school shooting

    04:12

NBC News Channel

Suspect arrested, charged in shooting of two New Jersey police officers

01:48

Officials say Kendall Howard was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection to the shootings that injured two Newark, New Jersey, police officers. WNBC's Brian Thompson reports.Nov. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Suspect arrested, charged in shooting of two New Jersey police officers

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Mother answers daughter's 911 call during armed robbery

    02:41

  • Authorities make arrest in massive catalytic converter theft ring

    02:37

  • Missing Florida boy reunites with mother after being kidnapped to Canada

    02:10

  • Major U.S. airline pilots reject contracts, threaten to strike

    02:28

  • Obesity drug shows promise for adolescents

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All