NBC News

Suspected Texas shooter allegedly shot grandmother before heading to elementary school

02:28

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott said the elementary school shooting suspect allegedly shot his grandmother right before heading to Robb Elementary in Uvalde where 14 children and one teacher were fatally shot. Two responding officers were struck by rounds that did not result in serious injuries.May 24, 2022

