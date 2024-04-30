IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13-year-old boy dies after being stabbed in a London sword attack
April 30, 202400:33

A man wielding a sword attacked and killed a 13-year-old boy in London. Four people were also injured. The suspect has been arrested and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.April 30, 2024

