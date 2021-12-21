Teacher accused of making multiple 'terrorist' threats against Michigan middle school
01:21
Share this -
copied
Investigators say a Michigan art teacher left several threatening notes at Jefferson Middle School in St. Clair Shores in what appeared to be an attempt to shut down classes. WDIV's Priya Mann reports.Dec. 21, 2021
Now Playing
Teacher accused of making multiple 'terrorist' threats against Michigan middle school
01:21
UP NEXT
Bodycam footage shows deputies rescue two babies from Kentucky tornado debris
01:47
Family, friends celebrate safe return of Utah kidnapping victim Madelyn 'Maddie' Allen
02:14
Video shows people falling on each other during September escalator malfunction near Boston
00:21
Washington University black history mural targeted with racist graffiti
01:32
Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe