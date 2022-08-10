IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Texas man convicted of killing two teen daughters

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    'The Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont

    03:53

  • Search for missing California teen continues

    02:13

  • Albuquerque police charge 51-year-old man with murders of two Muslim men

    03:22

  • Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital closet

    01:39

  • Gabby Petito’s family files $50M lawsuit against police in Utah

    00:24

  • Father and son get second life sentence in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    00:24

  • Police report increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts

    03:18

  • Petito family files wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police

    00:21

  • Boy playing with handgun fatally shoots 15-year-old girl

    01:22

  • Authorities caution Albuquerque’s Muslim community after 4th Muslim man murdered

    02:28

  • Watch: Video captures thieves' $2 million smash-and-grab

    00:37

  • Mass shooting in Cincinnati leaves at least 9 injured

    00:48

  • Fiery Los Angeles car crash kills five, injures seven

    01:57

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages in defamation trial

    08:52

  • DOJ charges four Louisville officers for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights

    05:07

  • NYC Mayor Adams highlights focus on repeat offenders in violent crimes

    03:47

  • Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones' phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says

    01:46

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of Sandy Hook victims

    03:40

  • Bloodied woman seen screaming for help from New Jersey big rig

    01:19

NBC News Channel

Texas man convicted of killing two teen daughters

01:48

Yaser Said was found guilty of capital murder in the fatal shooting of his two teenage daughters in 2008. Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the murders. KXAS’ Ken Kalthoff reports.Aug. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Texas man convicted of killing two teen daughters

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    'The Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont

    03:53

  • Search for missing California teen continues

    02:13

  • Albuquerque police charge 51-year-old man with murders of two Muslim men

    03:22

  • Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital closet

    01:39

  • Gabby Petito’s family files $50M lawsuit against police in Utah

    00:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All