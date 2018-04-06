'Survival mode': The cost of being an underpaid teacher in Oklahoma

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
U.S. News
Pelosi: ‘Pruitt must resign’ in the wake of ethical issues03:37
'Survival mode': The cost of being an underpaid teacher in Oklahoma03:23
Kumar: Trump claims migrants are rapists to ‘rally his base’05:08
Utah man accused of killing teens and dumping bodies in mine shaft01:36
Trump’s Border Buildup08:17
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg on TODAY: ‘We’re going after fake accounts’04:33
Play All
Best of NBC News
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.