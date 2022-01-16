Tonga volcano’s scale revealed in satellite images
Images from a Japanese weather satellite reveal the enormous scale of a volcanic eruption in the Pacific ocean. The eruption sent tsunami waves hurtling across the Pacific, sparking warnings from South America to Japan.Jan. 16, 2022
