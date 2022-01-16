IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Tonga volcano's scale revealed in satellite images

Tonga volcano’s scale revealed in satellite images

Images from a Japanese weather satellite reveal the enormous scale of a volcanic eruption in the Pacific ocean. The eruption sent tsunami waves hurtling across the Pacific, sparking warnings from South America to Japan.Jan. 16, 2022

    Tonga volcano’s scale revealed in satellite images

