Suspected tornadoes touched down across Central Texas on Monday, causing widespread damage and leaving thousands without power. The storm that swept through Central Texas is expected to move east toward Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to the National Weather Service.March 22, 2022
Now Playing
Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes Central Texas
01:08
UP NEXT
Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside
01:35
Severe weather causes widespread damage in the South
04:22
Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways
01:59
Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow