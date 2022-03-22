IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes Central Texas

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside

    01:35

  • Severe weather causes widespread damage in the South

    04:22

  • Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways

    01:59

  • Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow

    01:25

  • Texas wildfires force more evacuations

    01:17

  • Tornado warnings in effect across the South

    01:16

  • Texas wildfires burn more than 60 square miles

    00:45

  • Storms cause destruction in Southeast and Texas wildfire turns deadly

    01:30

  • Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two

    01:11

  • Severe low tide leaves the canals of Venice low on water

    00:35

  • At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway

    00:26

  • South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes

    01:19

  • Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels

    05:04

  • St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols

    03:38

  • Southern states see major downpours and hail

    01:24

  • Watch: Newsroom in Japan experiences 7.3-magnitude earthquake

    01:22

  • Severe storm hazards threaten the South

    01:00

  • Landslide buries more than 15 homes in Peru

    01:08

  • Say hello to Spring! Above average temperatures in the forecast

    01:03

NBC News

Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes Central Texas

01:08

Suspected tornadoes touched down across Central Texas on Monday, causing widespread damage and leaving thousands without power. The storm that swept through Central Texas is expected to move east toward Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, according to the National Weather Service.March 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Tornado outbreak strikes Central Texas

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Tornado strikes Texas schools as students, parents and teachers shelter inside

    01:35

  • Severe weather causes widespread damage in the South

    04:22

  • Watch: Texas newscast captures moment tornado crosses two major highways

    01:59

  • Volunteer cowboys evacuate livestock as Texas wildfires grow

    01:25

  • Texas wildfires force more evacuations

    01:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All