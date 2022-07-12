IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Vandals graffiti hate speech, threats across Boston LGBTQ housing project

Vandals graffiti hate speech, threats across Boston LGBTQ housing project

Groups spent the day covering threats and hate speech written across signs outside the Pryde Building, a Boston LGBTQ senior housing project. The development will be completed next year and will turn an old middle school into 74 mixed-income housing units. WBTS's Malcolm Johnson reports.July 12, 2022

