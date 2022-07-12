Vandals graffiti hate speech, threats across Boston LGBTQ housing project

- Now Playing
Vandals graffiti hate speech, threats across Boston LGBTQ housing project01:23
- UP NEXT
Thousands of schools across U.S. lack doors that can be locked from inside03:04
DNA evidence links tech company CEO to 1992 killing of roommate’s girlfriend01:44
Pregnant Texas woman argues unborn baby counts as passenger in HOV lane02:29
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleads guilty to wire fraud03:31
At least two people killed in 7-Eleven shootings in California01:52
Teen hit, killed by boat operated by her father in Ozarks01:01
Over-the-counter birth control under consideration by FDA02:25
Wildfire sweeping through Yosemite National Park, threatening iconic sequoias03:09
NASA, Biden unveil first image from James Webb Space Telescope02:30
Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce05:27
Players, coaches take cover after shots fired near North Carolina stadium01:44
Brain-eating amoeba closes down Iowa beach, sends swimmer to ICU00:18
Connecticut boating crash leaves 1 dead, 7 injured01:17
How social media is reacting to Texas woman’s claim that unborn baby counts as HOV passenger03:04
Watch: Video shows Spirit Airlines plane on fire while on runway in Atlanta01:20
Couple found living in Nevada children’s museum with kids, cache of weapons01:49
Standoff in New Mexico ends with house fire, one teen dead01:57
Pregnant woman says unborn baby ‘counts’ as passenger in HOV lane01:30
Drone video captures fire at historic Nantucket hotel01:29
- Now Playing
Vandals graffiti hate speech, threats across Boston LGBTQ housing project01:23
- UP NEXT
Thousands of schools across U.S. lack doors that can be locked from inside03:04
DNA evidence links tech company CEO to 1992 killing of roommate’s girlfriend01:44
Pregnant Texas woman argues unborn baby counts as passenger in HOV lane02:29
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah pleads guilty to wire fraud03:31
At least two people killed in 7-Eleven shootings in California01:52
Play All