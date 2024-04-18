IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video appears to show ex-Indiana teacher encouraging classmates to fight
April 18, 202402:40

Video appears to show ex-Indiana teacher encouraging classmates to fight

02:40

Video appears to show the moment a former Indiana teacher encouraged two classmates to fight. According to the lawsuit, the child complained to his mother about being abused and harassed at school. WTHR reports.April 18, 2024

