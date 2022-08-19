IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video appears to show Russian military vehicles in Ukrainian nuclear plant

Video appears to show vehicles painted with the letter “Z” being stored inside the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The head of Energoatom, Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company, says Russia has put military vehicles inside the plant, blocking access to the plant’s turbines.Aug. 19, 2022

