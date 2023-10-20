IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows Israeli bombardment of what it says are 'terrorist targets' in the Gaza Strip

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Video shows militants' missile attacks on Israeli border installations, Lebanon's Hezbollah says

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows aftermath of the collapse of Gaza’s oldest church

    00:48

  • Antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise in the U.S.

    04:14

  • Hamas attack survivor pleads with U.S. lawmakers for support

    02:56

  • College students facing backlash after Israel-Palestine protests

    01:41

  • How an absent House speaker affects Biden’s Israel aid

    06:00

  • How Biden’s support for Israel could be received by Arab leaders

    04:38

  • Biden: We must denounce antisemitism and Islamophobia

    01:33

  • Biden addresses the nation on support for Israel and Ukraine amid both wars

    15:04

  • Biden reflects on why conflicts in Israel, Ukraine should matter to Americans

    03:50

  • Biden condemns actions of Hamas terrorists and Russian President Putin

    01:26

  • Efforts to evacuate American citizens as Israel's Gaza invasion looms

    03:02

  • Israel-Hamas war escalating tensions at U.S. college campuses

    01:52

  • Israeli university mourning members of their community amid war with Hamas

    01:52

  • Americans living in Israel and Gaza speak out about toll of war

    03:43

  • New signs Israeli ground operation into Gaza could soon come

    03:44

  • Pentagon: U.S. warship shot down drones and missiles fired from Yemen

    02:10

  • ‘For victory! Are you ready?’: Netanyahu visits troops at Gaza border

    00:47

  • Woman speaks out after learning two relatives feared taken by Hamas are dead

    00:37

NBC News

Video shows militants' missile attacks on Israeli border installations, Lebanon's Hezbollah says

00:32

Lebanese militant group Hezbollah’s media arm released a new video showing attacks along the border between Lebanon and Israel. It shows what the group claims is missiles striking several Israeli army positions on Wednesday.Oct. 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Video shows Israeli bombardment of what it says are 'terrorist targets' in the Gaza Strip

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Video shows militants' missile attacks on Israeli border installations, Lebanon's Hezbollah says

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows aftermath of the collapse of Gaza’s oldest church

    00:48

  • Antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes on the rise in the U.S.

    04:14

  • Hamas attack survivor pleads with U.S. lawmakers for support

    02:56

  • College students facing backlash after Israel-Palestine protests

    01:41
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All