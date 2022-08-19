Watch: Ancient ‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from drought-hit dam

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Spain’s worst drought in decades has unveiled the Dolmen of Guadalperal, a circle of dozens of megalithic stones believed to date back to 5,000 B.C. The ancient archaeological site, commonly known as the “Spanish Stonehenge,” was first discovered in 1926, but has only been visible four times since the area was flooded during a rural development project in 1963.Aug. 19, 2022

