BREAKING: Alex Murdaugh testifies in his own double murder trial

Live Video

Live / Alex Murdaugh testifies in double murder trial

Watch live coverage as Alex Murdaugh is called to the stand to testify in his own murder trial. The prominent South Carolina attorney is pleading not guilty after being accused of killing his wife and one of his sons.Feb. 23, 2023

