IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Breaking: Smokehouse Creek Fire is officially largest in Texas history, and is only 3% contained

Biden deliver remarks during visit to southern border
Feb. 29, 2024
  • UP NEXT

    Eyewitness video shows burned out buildings in Canadian, Texas

    00:44

  • Dramatic wildfire drone video shows scorched, smoldering Texas landscape

    00:51

  • Why Supreme Court taking up immunity case is a win for Trump

    01:34

  • Supreme Court agrees to take Trump immunity case

    02:41

  • Drone footage captures devastation after Texas wildfire

    01:04

  • Video shows heavy smoke, flames from Texas wildfire

    01:01

  • WATCH: Video shows cattle running from Texas wildfires

    00:48

  • Video shows funnel cloud, large hail and damage as severe weather strikes the Midwest

    00:45

  • WATCH: Texas firefighters drive along highway surrounded by wildfire

    00:35

  • Schumer warns of a government shutdown, calls on GOP to act

    00:54

  • Suspect in custody in connection to murder of woman found on University of Georgia campus

    01:22

  • WATCH: LA firefighters rescue horse from an apparent sinkhole

    00:44

  • Biden announces additional $1.2 billion in student loan forgiveness

    01:49

  • Texas first responders share struggles as border crisis grows

    03:48

  • Protesters rally outside London court as Assange faces extradition to U.S.

    00:47

  • Video shows man crossing the street wearing Apple Vision Pro

    00:33

  • Candlelight vigil held for the victims of Minnesota shooting

    01:10

  • 'Norfolk Southern failed’: Biden speaks in East Palestine one year after train derailment

    02:05

  • Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud trial

    04:28

  • Judge cites history of Trump Org. in $355 million ruling

    02:05

Live Video

Live / Biden deliver remarks during visit to southern border

Watch live coverage as President Biden delivers remarks during a visit to the southern border in Texas. Biden and his administration have faced criticism for their handling of border and immigration policy.Feb. 29, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Eyewitness video shows burned out buildings in Canadian, Texas

    00:44

  • Dramatic wildfire drone video shows scorched, smoldering Texas landscape

    00:51

  • Why Supreme Court taking up immunity case is a win for Trump

    01:34

  • Supreme Court agrees to take Trump immunity case

    02:41

  • Drone footage captures devastation after Texas wildfire

    01:04

  • Video shows heavy smoke, flames from Texas wildfire

    01:01
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All