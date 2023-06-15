Exclusive: Zelenskyy says Russia will lose if Ukrainian counteroffensive succeeds

- UP NEXT
Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed02:51
How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war01:56
Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines03:43
Washington making decisions that could prolong Ukraine war, says writer06:04
The Last Thing: Our most valuable resource02:32
Wagner chief offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine: WaPo08:41
Browder: Vladimir Kara-Murza 'may be the visionary that’s right in this whole thing'05:12
EU proposes plan to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine02:48
John Kirby: There was no U.S. involvement in Kremlin drone attack03:09
'Waves of volunteers' lend resourcefulness to Ukraine military05:34
Russia accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt05:30
Evgenia Kara-Murza on husband Vladimir: 'This is someone I’m infinitely proud of and I admire'06:30
At least 25 Ukrainians dead after Russian airstrike08:11
Russian Missile Strike Hits Apartment Building While Ukrainians Slept08:57
Zelenskyy has 'long and meaningful' call with China's president01:34
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Trump ‘aspires to be a dictator’05:45
Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”07:46
'Hope lives within every Ukrainian': Actress advocates for Ukraine04:58
Evidence suggests Russians are stealing art from Ukraine01:44
Trump says Putin will 'ultimately' take over all of Ukraine06:09
- UP NEXT
Thousands evacuate Kherson after major dam destroyed02:51
How destruction of Ukraine dam will affect the war01:56
Ali Velshi reunites in NYC with Ukrainian Military Chaplain he interviewed near the front lines03:43
Washington making decisions that could prolong Ukraine war, says writer06:04
The Last Thing: Our most valuable resource02:32
Wagner chief offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine: WaPo08:41
Play All