Zelenskyy warns of 'global radiation disaster' if Russians remain in Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Nuclear accident narrowly avoided at Russian-held plant in Ukraine02:10
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy warns of 'global radiation disaster' if Russians remain in Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant01:18
- UP NEXT
Video shows wreckage left by deadly Russian train station attack01:19
Ukrainian officials say at least 25 people killed in train station rocket attack03:39
Soviet-era monuments removed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine01:14
Zelenskyy: At least 22 dead after Independence Day attack in Ukraine00:47
As Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, Zelenskyy warns Kyiv could be attacked soon01:37
‘Thank you for our independence’: Zelenskyy honors fallen soldiers01:37
How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks03:31
Ukrainians ‘not giving up’ six months after Russia’s invasion04:29
Ukraine was 'reborn' by Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy says in Independence Day video00:56
On Ukraine's Independence Day, war with Russia hits milestone02:31
Zelenskyy’s independence day warning: ‘Repugnant Russian provocations are a possibility’01:11
Zelenskyy vows the Ukrainian flag will fly again above the entire nation00:44
Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter01:28
Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes03:25
Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes03:25
Daughter of close Putin ally killed in car bombing outside Moscow02:31
Ukrainian Teen Says She Sleeps to Avoid Sound of Rockets in Her Hometown06:15
Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”07:25
Nuclear accident narrowly avoided at Russian-held plant in Ukraine02:10
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy warns of 'global radiation disaster' if Russians remain in Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant01:18
- UP NEXT
Video shows wreckage left by deadly Russian train station attack01:19
Ukrainian officials say at least 25 people killed in train station rocket attack03:39
Soviet-era monuments removed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine01:14
Zelenskyy: At least 22 dead after Independence Day attack in Ukraine00:47
Play All