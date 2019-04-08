2020 roundup: Sanders again promises to make tax returns public

MALCOM, IA — Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders promised to release his tax returns "very very shortly," but did not specify exactly when in an interview with NBC News.

"April 15th is coming and we’re gonna do our taxes for this year and that will be the tenth year," Sanders said. In February, the senator promised to release them "sooner than later" during a televised town hall on CNN.

Asked by NBC why he won't release what he has so far, he said "We are, [just] not right this minute," before joking "you think I have them in my back pocket?"

Other Democratic candidates have already released their tax returns, in the hopes of putting pressure on both their intra-party rivals as well as President Trump, who has repeatedly refused to release his returns.

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee have all released their returns for this year. And Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren released 10 years of returns last year.

There's far more brewing on the 2020 trail than just this story—read on for a roundup of what you may have missed.