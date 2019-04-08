Feedback

2020 roundup: Sanders again promises to make tax returns public

MALCOM, IA — Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders promised to release his tax returns "very very shortly," but did not specify exactly when in an interview with NBC News. 

"April 15th is coming and we’re gonna do our taxes for this year and that will be the tenth year," Sanders said. In February, the senator promised to release them "sooner than later" during a televised town hall on CNN. 

Asked by NBC why he won't release what he has so far, he said "We are, [just] not right this minute," before joking "you think I have them in my back pocket?"

Other Democratic candidates have already released their tax returns, in the hopes of putting pressure on both their intra-party rivals as well as President Trump, who has repeatedly refused to release his returns. 

New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee have all released their returns for this year. And Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren released 10 years of returns last year. 

There's far more brewing on the 2020 trail than just this story—read on for a roundup of what you may have missed. 

  • New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker's campaign announced it raised $5 million in the first fundraising quarter and has $6.1 million on hand. There are still some question marks—including how much the campaign transferred from Booker's Senate account, how much it spent and how many individual donors gave to the campaign—that will be answered once candidates officially file by April 15. 
  • Politico reports that a top aide to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is moving over to the mayor's political action committee as de Blasio weighs a run for president. De Blasio was in Nevada this past weekend for an event. 
  • NBC's Morgan Radford and Aaron Franco profile the "Breakfast Club" radio show, which is turning into an important stop for 2020 Democratic hopefuls looking to reach out to minority listeners. 

Romney: Immigration a 'winning issue' for Republicans

WASHINGTON — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney criticized Democrats for challenging President Trump on immigration, arguing the issue only helps Republicans politically. 

Speaking during his first Sunday show interview since 2016, Romney argued that Trump has "tapped into something which the people feel very deeply" and said the Democratic focus is a "huge error."  

"We can't have millions upon millions of people flooding into our country without a border that's secure, without ICE making sure the people that are here illegally are sent back," he said, referencing the nickname for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

"This is a winning issue I think for Republicans. But more importantly, it's a winning issue for Americans to say, 'We have to have the sovereignty of our nation.'"

And he argued that while he disagrees with the Obama-era "DACA" policy that deferred deportations for those brought to America illegally as children, that "we have a responsibility to fulfill what is a presidential pledge and commitment." 

Hear more from Romney in his full interview below. 

2020 roundup: More presidential announcements are coming

WASHINGTON — The 2020 Democratic presidential field, like the universe, appears to ever expanding. 

Thursday brought news of the latest Democrat to enter the fold, Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, best known for an ill-fated challenge to California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi's perch atop Democratic leadership. 

He's far from the only Democrat on the sidelines who is still making moves.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is currently still in his "exploratory phase," appears set to hold his launch event on April 14. California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell told Fox News this week he's decided whether to run, and sounds very much like a candidate. 

Former Vice President Joe Biden left little doubt about his 2020 plan when he tweeted out a two minute video addressing concerns from some women who say their personal interactions made him uncomfortable. 

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton is traveling to Nevada on Friday as he considers a presidential bid. 

Former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe told The Richmond Times-Dispatch he's "very close" to deciding whether to run. 

And amid the news that Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, a spokesman told NBC News that he still plans to run for president if he’s cancer-free after his treatment.

Right now, there are already 14 major candidates in the race (as well as entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who says he's met the donation threshold to qualify for the presidential debate). So the field may begin to bump up soon against the 20-candidate limit the Democratic National Committee set for the first debate. 

As you consider the swelling presidential field, read on for more from the 2020 beat. 

  • Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that she'll decide on whether to run for Senate this month, but if she doesn't run, she doesn't believe she has to decide on whether to run for president until September. 
  • Read more from NBC's Adam Edelman about Buttigieg's regret over using the term "all lives matter," which he shared after a speech at the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network's annual convention. 
  • NBC's Steve Kornacki analyzes the implications of a lack of post-Mueller bounce for President Trump.
Michael Bennet to undergo treatment for prostate cancer, still may run for president

WASHINGTON —Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., who has been considering a 2020 presidential run, has revealed that he has prostate cancer.

“Late last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While hearing news like this is never easy, I am fortunate it was detected early, and as a result, my prognosis is good. During the upcoming Senate recess, I will have surgery in Colorado and return to work following a brief recovery,” he said in a statement.

A Bennet spokesman confirmed to NBC News that he still plans to run for president if he’s cancer-free after his treatment.

Bennet will appear on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” this afternoon in the 5:00 pm ET hour. 

Democrats flip red-leaning state Senate seat in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON — Democrats on Tuesday flipped a suburban Pittsburgh state Senate district that voted for President Trump in 2016, a victory Democrats hope foreshadows a successful 2020 election cycle for the party. 

Democrat Pat Iovino defeated Republican D. Raja in the special election by about 4 percentage points, less than a 3,000 vote margin of victory.

The district went for Trump by 6 points in 2016, but a significant portion of it overlaps with the red-leaning congressional district Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb won during a high-profile special election in 2017. 

Democrats trumpeted their overperformance in special elections ahead of the 2018 elections as proof that their party was energized ahead of the midterm elections, and Democrats did in fact make strong gains in GOP-held seats last year. So they're hopeful the string of recent successes in Pennsylvania—including Democratic victories in Republican-held congressional districts—suggests they're on track to improve on their disappointing 2016 in the state.

But the electoral climate is extremely different between a special election in an off-year and a presidential cycle—in 2016, Republican Guy Reschenthaler won the same state Senate district with about three times the votes as Iovino did in her special election win. 

The Pennsylvania seat wasn't the only special election on Tuesday—the state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin, another possible scene-setter for 2020, is likely headed to the recount with the Republican candidate ahead by a narrow margin.

Dreamers can’t work in Congress. Some Democrats are trying to change that

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump threatens to close down the border with Mexico, Senate Democrats are looking to draw a stark contrast with the president on the issue of immigration.  

A trio of Senate Democrats, including presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., plan to introduce legislation on Wednesday to allow Dreamers to work on Capitol Hill. Congressional rules currently require the employee to have a green card.

The legislation, also introduced by Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, comes as the president is continuing to focus on the issue to motivate his base by threatening to close the border, ending aide to Central America and forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico. 

In addition to Harris, the legislation was originally co-sponsored by every presidential candidate running for president except Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who signed onto it just prior to the announcement. The other 2020 candidates are Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont. 

“The giant sign outside my office says ‘DREAMers Welcome Here’ because we know and value the contributions that these young people have made to their communities. But right now, those same young people are banned from giving back to their country by working for Congress. That has to change,” Harris said in a statement.

“Government works best when it reflects the people it represents. Our nation’s DREAMers are some of our best and brightest, and it’s time they had the opportunity to get a job or paid internship on Capitol Hill.”

DREAMers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children by their parents, have been in a legal limbo since the a federal judge issued a stay on the Trump’s abrupt end to the DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, program. The name comes from the acronym for the DREAM Act, which stands for Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors.

Congress has repeatedly failed at attempts to pass legislation to give DREAMers legal status. The Republican-led Senate tried last year but was the president never ultimately agreed to a compromise bill that would also give him $25 billion for a border wall. The Democratic-led House introduced legislation last month. And Sens. Durbin and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced legislation in the Senate.

Check out the relaunched Meet the Press Blog

WASHINGTON — Now that the 2020 election cycle is in full swing, the NBC Political Unit is relaunching our "Meet the Press" blog — our home for smart reporting and sharp analysis from the campaign trail, the White House and Capitol Hill.

We’ll keep tabs on the latest developments, analyze the polling, track the advertising wars, dive into campaign finance disclosures and give you everything you need to know to help make sense of what promises to be an unpredictable election cycle.

We’ll also feature fresh dispatches and observations from our NBC News colleagues scattered across the country following the candidates and talking to the voters who will elect them.

If that sounds like what you’re looking for, be sure to bookmark the home page here so that you never miss an update.

Second Democratic presidential debate scheduled for late July in Detroit

WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party will hold its second presidential primary debate in Detroit on July 30 and 31, it announced Tuesday. 

CNN will host the second debate in Michigan, the key 2020 battleground where President Trump upset Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. 

The criteria and format for the debate is virtually identical to the first round, which will be hosted by NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo on June 26 and 27 in Miami. 

Candidates can qualify through one of two routes—by reaching a polling threshold or amassing enough unique donations. 

To qualify with polling, a candidate must hit 1 percent or higher in three qualifying polls released between Jan. 1, 2019 and two weeks before the debate. Polls that meet the DNC's criteria include those conducted by: Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Des Moines Register, Fox News, Las Vegas Review Journal, Monmouth University, NBC News, New York Times, National Public Radio (NPR), Quinnipiac University, Reuters, University of New Hampshire, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Washington Post, Winthrop University.  

Polls can be either national polls or polls of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada. But in order to use two polls from the same organization, the polls must test different areas. 

The fundraising threshold for the debate is 65,000 unique donors and at least 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. 

The DNC is limiting the maximum number of candidates to 20, so it will give priority to candidates who meet both thresholds in the event that more than 20 candidates qualify. 

Rough stretch for North Carolina GOP continues as chairman indicted

WASHINGTON — It's been a rough few months for the North Carolina Republican Party.

First, the state called for a new election in the 9th Congressional District—which the GOP appeared to have won—after allegations the associates of Republican Mark Harris illegally handled mail-in ballots. 

And now, Robin Hayes, the former congressman who now serves as the state GOP's chairman, was indicted Tuesday and accused of helping to bribe a state official as well as making false statements to the FBI. 

Prosecutors allege that Hayes, along with three other men including a prominent GOP donor, tried to pay off a state insurance commissioner, Mike Causey, to take a handful of official actions that would benefit the donor's company. 

The donor, Greg Lindberg, owns the financial services company Eli Global and has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to largely GOP candidates. 

“The indictment unsealed today outlines a brazen bribery scheme in which Greg Lindberg and his coconspirators allegedly offered hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions in exchange for official  action that would benefit Lindberg’s business interests,” Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski said in a statement.

"Bribery of public officials at any level of government undermines confidence in our political system. The Criminal Division will use all the tools at our  disposal—including the assistance of law-abiding public officials—to relentlessly investigate and prosecute corruption wherever we find it.”

North Carolina Republican Party Counsel Josh Howard said in a statement that the party "has been cooperating with the investigation for several months" and "remains fully operational" despite the indictment of its chairman. 

Lindberg’s attorney, Anne Tompkins, said in a statement that her client is "innocent of the charges in the indictment and we look forward to demonstrating this when we get our day in court.”

The news comes one day after Hayes announced that he'd step down after this year's state party convention, a decision he said he made because of complications from a recent surgery.

The indictment comes during a tumultuous time for the state party, less than two months after the state called for a new election in the state's 9th Congressional District after allegations that associates of Republican Mark Harris illegally handled mail-in ballots.

Tonight's bellwether statewide race in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON — Chicago’s mayoral runoff isn’t the only notable election tonight.

As we wrote about last week in the Meet the Press: First Read newsletter, Wisconsin today holds a statewide contest for state Supreme Court that’s considered a warm-up race for 2020. 

Wisconsin could very well be the state that decides the 2020 election, and the battleground gets a test run on Tuesday.

The statewide April 2 race for Supreme Court pits Dem-backed Lisa Neubauer versus GOP-backed Brian Hagedorn (the elections are officially nonpartisan).

And it’s followed a familiar script: Neubauer and her allies have attacked Hagedorn for holding anti-LGBT views, while Hagedorn has accused his opponent of being beholden to liberal interests.

Neubauer had been outspending Hagedorn until the Republican State Leadership Committee dropped a seven-figure buy in the final week.

Worth noting: Democrats’ decisive statewide Supreme Court victory in April 2018 helped foreshadow Tony Evers’ 1-point gubernatorial victory over GOP Gov. Scott Walker seven months later, as well as Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s 11-point win.

But, of course, Trump won the state in 2016, 47 percent to 46 percent.

Ditto Walker in 2010 and 2014.

So get ready for lots of talk about Wisconsin over the next 20 months — the Democratic convention in Milwaukee, the 2020 general election contest, and even Tuesday’s state Supreme Court race.

And be sure not to sleep on another special election going on today for a state Senate seat in southwest Pennsylvania

