Almost six in 10 Americans believe Trump should not be reelected

Only 36 percent of Americans believe President Trump should be reelected, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Wednesday.

With the dust settling on the 2018 midterms and Democrats already beginning to telegraph their presidential plans, 59 percent of Americans want to see someone other than Trump elected in the 2020 presidential race, the poll shows.

Registered voters also feel similarly, with 37 percent supporting Trump's reelection and 58 percent opposing it.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Democrats want Trump to lose his reelection. But 59 percent of independents and 16 percent of Republicans also believe Trump shouldn't get another term in the Oval office.

The same poll found the president's job approval rating at 43 percent.

“It’s interesting that the number of Americans who feel Trump deserves re-election is actually smaller than the number who give him a positive job rating. It seems that some Americans are okay with Trump as president now but feel that four years might be enough,” Patrick Murray, the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement released with the poll.

While a majority of Americans want to turn the page on Trump after the next presidential election, there's no clear appetite for impeaching him before then.

Thirty-six percent of Americans want Trump impeached and kicked out of the White House, while 59 percent of Americans want to see him serve out his term.

But Americans do want the new Congress, which will include a Democratic House, to keep a watchful eye on Trump.

Fifty-two percent of Americans want "keeping President Trump in check" to be a major priority for Congress, a view that is also shared by 54 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of independents.

Voters are less clear about whether they think new Democratic control of the House will be good for the country. A plurality of 42 percent think the change won't have a substantive effect on business in Washington, while 28 percent say it will change Washington for the better and 16 percent say it will change it for the worse.

And as Congress looks likely to keep the status-quo in its leadership elections, pluralities want House Democrats and Senate Republicans to find new leaders outside of California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell respectively.

Within their own parties, a plurality of Democrats also don't want to see Pelosi as speaker, while a plurality of Republicans want McConnell to remain the party's leader in the Senate.

Pelosi's approval rating sits at just 17 percent among Americans, while McConnell's approval rating is 15 percent.