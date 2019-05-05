Feedback

Bennet to liberal critics of his judicial votes: 'They deserve an 'F''

WASHINGTON — Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sunday pushed back at progressives questioning his handling of judicial votes during the Trump administration, blasting those critics for lacking "discipline." 

The debate boils down (in part) to Bennet's decision not to join the Democratic filibuster of Justice Neil Gorsuch, a failed attempt to block the nominee from receiving a confirmation vote.

While a critical mass of Democrats kept Gorsuch short of the 60-vote threshold that was needed at the time to advance his nomination, the stalemate in the Senate prompted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to evoke the "nuclear option" and remove that 60-vote threshold. 

Progressives, including the "Demand Justice" group that's trying to rally liberal opposition to Trump's judicial picks, have blasted Bennet for not joining the filibuster, painting him as acquiescing to Trump's nominees. Demand Justice's annual scorecard grades Bennet an 'F' on his "willingness to fight Trump's judges." 

But the Colorado Democrat took issue with that grade during a Sunday interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."

He argued that progressives erred by goading McConnell into scrapping the nuclear option over Gorsuch, who was nominated to replace the conservative-leaning Justice Antonin Scalia after his death.

Instead, he argued, Democrats should have waited to elevate the fight until the retirement of former Justice Anthony Kennedy, when the ideological balance of the court was at stake. 

"Unlike Mitch McConnell, we didn't have the discipline to play it strategically. We were non-strategic and as a result, when Kavanaugh got there, Democrats could do nothing except pretend to our base that we were fighting," Bennet said.  

"Those who conceived of this strategy continue to advocate it and continue to attack other Democrats who disagree with them.  I think they deserve an 'F.'"

Watch the full interview with Bennet below. 

by

advertisement
advertisement

latest posts from Meet the Press Blog

Ben Kamisar

Bennet to liberal critics of his judicial votes: 'They deserve an 'F''

WASHINGTON — Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sunday pushed back at progressives questioning his handling of judicial votes during the Trump administration, blasting those critics for lacking "discipline." 

The debate boils down (in part) to Bennet's decision not to join the Democratic filibuster of Justice Neil Gorsuch, a failed attempt to block the nominee from receiving a confirmation vote.

While a critical mass of Democrats kept Gorsuch short of the 60-vote threshold that was needed at the time to advance his nomination, the stalemate in the Senate prompted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to evoke the "nuclear option" and remove that 60-vote threshold. 

Progressives, including the "Demand Justice" group that's trying to rally liberal opposition to Trump's judicial picks, have blasted Bennet for not joining the filibuster, painting him as acquiescing to Trump's nominees. Demand Justice's annual scorecard grades Bennet an 'F' on his "willingness to fight Trump's judges." 

But the Colorado Democrat took issue with that grade during a Sunday interview on NBC's "Meet the Press."

He argued that progressives erred by goading McConnell into scrapping the nuclear option over Gorsuch, who was nominated to replace the conservative-leaning Justice Antonin Scalia after his death.

Instead, he argued, Democrats should have waited to elevate the fight until the retirement of former Justice Anthony Kennedy, when the ideological balance of the court was at stake. 

"Unlike Mitch McConnell, we didn't have the discipline to play it strategically. We were non-strategic and as a result, when Kavanaugh got there, Democrats could do nothing except pretend to our base that we were fighting," Bennet said.  

"Those who conceived of this strategy continue to advocate it and continue to attack other Democrats who disagree with them.  I think they deserve an 'F.'"

Watch the full interview with Bennet below. 

Garrett Haake and Kailani Koenig

How a rural Texas county illustrate's Beto's go-anywhere strategy

GUTHRIE, Texas — At town hall events across the country, Beto O’Rourke regularly highlights his experience in King County, Texas — a community with just over 200 registered voters; fewer people than often attend his presidential campaign events.

Earlier this month, the former Texas congressman joked to a crowd in Storm Lake, Iowa that the county 90 miles east of Lubbock is so red you can see it glowing from space, but during his 2018 senate bid, he went there anyway. Those people, he says, deserved to be heard.  

"We’re just hard working people that believe in working hard, putting in a day’s work, getting our paychecks, take care of our families, and our beliefs, and raising our kids,” explained Jessie Hatfield, a cowboy on the 6666 cattle ranch, the major private employer in the county.

O’Rourke's December 2017 visit to Guthrie, the seat of King County may have helped him improve upon Hillary Clinton’s performance here. She got five votes in 2016. O’Rourke got six in 2018.

"You just gotta actually come here and talk to us,” explained Ashley Branch, chair of the King County Democrats, and one of those six voters.  "And not just us but other little communities. Our closest grocery story is 90 miles so there’s a lot of other little communities around us who are willing to listen if you’ll listen to us."

O’Rourke has modeled much of his presidential campaign on the same “go-everywhere” strategy: visiting all 10 counties in New Hampshire on his first trip to the state, launching his campaign in far-flung Keokuk, Iowa, and holding a town hall in tiny Denmark, South Carolina.

But while such visits to low-density areas might make for good anecdotal fodder, many political analysts see trips like these as a waste of a campaign’s most valuable resource: a candidate’s time.

“It tells you that in terms of cost benefit analysis it’s a waste of time,” said Seth McKee, a southern politics professor at Texas Tech University. "It doesn't pick him up any votes. But he's making the overture, which is a lot more than can be said for most modern campaign strategies for the major parties.”

Vaughn Hillyard
Vaughn Hillyard

Inslee lays out '100 percent' clean energy plan

LOS ANGELES — Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee proposed a clean energy plan on Friday to move the United States toward an eventual 100% clean energy standard for electricity generation, new vehicles and buildings “no later than 2045.”

“We’re laying out a plan that is, both, necessary, according to the science, and productive, according to the economics,” Inslee told NBC News ahead of his formal announcement at a Los Angeles bus depot featuring new electric buses and charging stations.  

The Washington governor said his plan, and history in public office, separates him from the other 20 Democratic candidates in the presidential field. “This is a vision I’ve had for 15 years now," he said, "so the candidates putting out plans are about 12 years behind. I welcome them to join me on this. I think it’s a good thing that they’re following me on this. But we need to realize there’s a different level of commitment and success.”

Inslee’s “100% Clean Energy for America Plan” outlines a set of benchmarks to be achieved through a mix of presidential executive actions and legislation through Congress. The Washington governor’s proposal calls for utilities to turn exclusively to clean, renewable and zero-emission energy for electricity by 2035.

The governor’s plan would seek to end of coal-fired power plant operations by 2030 while vowing to ensure transitions for those employed in the industry into other “good-paying jobs.”

The comprehensive plan would also require zero emissions for new passenger vehicles, medium-duty trucks and busses, as well as implement a national “zero-carbon building standard” to cancel out carbon pollution from new commercial and residential buildings by 2030.

The Washington governor signed a similar state-level bill into law in April, a move that would require utility companies in the state to no longer use coal power by 2025 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Inslee announced his presidential bid two months ago and has almost exclusively focused his time on the campaign trail to touring and highlighting the work of renewable energy industries as well as holding meetings with climate and Democratic activists. His team has called it a “climate-focused campaign.”

 

Monica Alba
Josh Lederman and Monica Alba

Pete Buttigieg met with Hillary Clinton this week

WASHINGTON — South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg met with 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton this week in New York, sources confirm to NBC News.  

A Buttigieg spokesman says the meeting took place Monday while Buttigieg was in New York for lunch with Al Sharpton and taping of The Daily Show. A Clinton aide also confirmed that they met, though neither side had an official statement about the meeting.

It's unclear what was discussed during the Monday meeting. 

But earlier this year, Buttigieg upset some Clinton loyalists when he told The Washington Post in an January interview that President Trump defeated Clinton because "at least he didn’t go around saying that America was already great, like Hillary did.” 

Longtime Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill called that criticism "indefensible" a few months later on Twitter, arguing that Clinton "ran on a belief in this country & the most progressive platform in modern political history." 

Buttigieg responded to the back-and-forth by telling the South Bend CBS affiliate that he has "enormous respect for Sec. Clinton" and that she was "ill-served by a strategy and a media environment which made things much more about the individuals, much more about all the problems with Donald Trump and less about the concerns of voters." 

Ben Kamisar

Democratic candidates call on Attorney General Barr to resign

WASHINGTON — A handful of Democratic presidential candidates are calling for Attorney General William Barr's resignation after his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday. 

Barr had already been the target of criticism from Democrats, who accused him of mischaracterizing special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian election interference and possible obstruction of justice by the White House. 

But the frustration with Barr simmered over between Tuesday night and Wednesday, after reports surfaced that Mueller had sent a letter to Barr raising concerns that Barr's initial characterization of Mueller's report caused confusion. 

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro tweeted on Tuesday night that Barr "willfully misled the American people to cover up attempted crimes by Donald Trump. He should resign his position or face an impeachment inquiry immediately."

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted Wednesday morning, as Barr was testifying, that Barr is a "disgrace" who is "not a credible head of law enforcement" who "should resign." 

Both California Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, members of the Judiciary Committee, tweeted after the hearing calling for Barr's resignation. Harris called Barr's testimony "unacceptable" while Booker said that Barr's answers made it clear "that he lied to us and mishandled the Mueller report." 

And New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted her call for Barr's resignation by arguing that "we can't trust him to tell the truth, and these embarrassing displays of propaganda have to stop." 

UPDATE: This post was updated to include Gillibrand's tweet. 

Monica Alba
Monica Alba

New Trump campaign video takes aim at Obama on Russian interference

WASHINGTON — The Trump campaign released a new video Wednesday arguing that former President Barack Obama “dropped the ball” on Russian interference ahead of the 2016 election. The two-minute web ad features lawmakers like Rep. Adam Schiff saying the administration “should have done a lot more” and “needed to call out Russia earlier,” all set to dramatic movie-trailer style music.

The video also includes Obama explaining how he told Russian President Vladimir Putin to “cut it out” on the sidelines of a global summit in China, with text following that says “’cut it out’ doesn’t cut it.”  The campaign would not say how the ad will be disseminated, only that it is digital-only at the moment.

The ad was released as Attorney General William Barr testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about his handling of the Mueller report, which found that the Russian government interfered in 2016 in “sweeping and systematic fashion.”

 But it’s worth nothing that candidate Trump and his team were also made aware that Russians were trying to meddle back in August of 2016 and in October of that same year when the Obama administration announced Russia and Wikileaks’ had attempted to influence the election.

 The new Trump campaign promo ends with Obama’s words defending his position on foreign interference, just weeks before leaving office:  “I think we handled it the way it should have been handled.” 

Ben Kamisar

Republicans head to runoff in North Carolina's Third District while Democrats decide on nominee

WASHINGTON — Republicans Greg Murphy and Joan Perry are moving on to North Carolina's Third Congressional District primary runoff after Tuesday's primary, as Democrat Allen Thomas clinched his party's nomination. 

Murphy, a urologist and state lawmaker, won the most votes on the GOP side with 23 percent of ballots cast. Perry, a pediatrician, finished second with 15 percent, according to the state Board of Elections. 

Since neither candidate eclipsed 30 percent, the threshold to win the primary outright, the two will move onto a July 9 runoff. 

Murphy led the 17-person GOP field in fundraising during the primary, while the combined effort for Perry spent more on the television airwaves than all but one other candidate. 

The winner of that runoff will face off against Thomas, the former mayor of Greenville, who won his primary easily. Thomas secured more than double the votes of the second-place finisher, Marine veteran Richard Bew. 

Republicans are favored to hold the seat, which was vacated when the late Republican Rep. Walter Jones passed away earlier this year. President Trump won the district in 2016 by 24 points, but Democrats are hopeful that the unique climate of a special election could help make the district more competitive for Thomas.  

Ben Kamisar

Biden campaign launch translates to bump at the polls

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden's official entry into the 2020 presidential field last week translates into a bump across three new polls released on Tuesday of the Democratic primary field. 

Biden has support from more than one-third of those polled by Quinnipiac University, CNN and Morning Consult. 

The former vice president holds double-digit leads across all three polls. But the polls differ as to both how close Biden's competition trails him, and in what order. 

In Quinnipiac's poll, Biden's 38 percent is followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 12 percent and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' 11 percent. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is in fourth place with 10 percent and California Sen. Kamala Harris' eight percent is good for fifth place. 

Quinnipiac polled 419 Democrats and Democratic leaners with a margin of error of 3.5 percent. 

CNN found Biden at 39 percent, with Sanders in second place with 15 percent, Warren at eight percent, Buttigieg at seven percent and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke at 6 percent. The network polled 411 Democrats and Democratic leaners and the poll has a margin of error of 5.9 percent for that subset. 

And Morning Consult pegged Biden at 36 percent, followed by Sanders' 22 percent, Warren's nine percent, Buttigieg's 8 percent and Harris' 7 percent. That poll's results came from 15,475 registered voters who told Morning Consult they "may" vote in a Democratic primary or caucus and has an error margin of one percent. 

Other interesting takeaways from the polls include: 

  • Quinnipiac's survey finds that Democrats and Democratic leaners think Biden has the far and away best chance of beating President Trump, with 56 percent naming him the best candidate to defeat Trump, with Sanders following with just 12 percent. 
  • Quinnipiac also found Biden up 10 percentage points since late March, Warren up 8 percentage points, Sanders down 8 percentage points, Buttigieg up 6 percentage points and O'Rourke down 7 percentage points.
  • CNN found that a majority of Democrats and Democratic leaners want their nominee to take "aggressive action" on climate change, provide "health insurance for all Americans through the government," take action on gun control and make public colleges tuition free. 
  • The Morning Consult survey found that more than one-third of respondents didn't know enough about Buttigieg to have an opinion on his favorability, despite the fact that his 8 percent was good enough for fourth place in the poll. 
Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Democrat Cindy Axne won't run for Senate in Iowa

WASHINGTON—Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams isn't the only Democratic star of 2018 taking a pass Tuesday on a Senate bid

Iowa Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne will run for re-election instead of challenging Republican Sen. Joni Ernst for her Senate seat, making her the latest Democrat to decide against running in a pivotal Senate race. 

Axne, who flipped a GOP-held House district for Democarts in the Hawkeye State in 2018 when she defeated Republican Rep. David Young, had been seen as a top prospect for Democrats looking to dethrone Ernst. 

But an Axne spokesperson confirmed with NBC News on Tuesday that the freshman congresswoman will run for reelection to her House seat instead of running. 

That leaves Democrats still looking for a candidate to run against Ernst, who had a 57 percent approval rating in a recent Des Moines Register poll

Nathan Brand, the National Republican Senatorial Campaign spokesman, needled Senate Democrats over the decision, arguing that possible Democratic candidates "know Senator Joni Ernst's record of delivering results for Iowans puts her in a strong position for re-election."

Democrats need to flip three Senate seats in 2020 and win the White House (or flip four seats if President Trump wins reelection) to regain control of the Senate. 

The party's best chances of flipping GOP-held seats appear to be in Colorado and Arizona, but Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones will have a tough reelection fight in Alabama.

So if Democrats can win in Colorado and Arizona, while losing in Alabama, that means they'll have to win two of the races in Maine, Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa, Kentucky or Texas. 

But even though it's early in the cycle, Democrats are still looking for premiere candidates in a handful of those races. 

Read more about how the battle for the Senate is shaping up in today's edition of the Meet the Press: First Read newsletter. 

UPDATE: This article was updated to include a statement from the NRSC. 

--Ben Kamisar contributed

Ben Kamisar

North Carolina voters head to polls for Third District special primary

WASHINGTON — Voters are voting in North Carolina's Third District special election primary, where more than two dozen candidates are jockeying for the open House seat. 

The special election was called to fill the seat after the death of GOP Rep. Walter Jones, who died earlier this year. 

There are 17 candidates running in the GOP primary, looking for a chance to represent the party in a seat President Trump won by 24 points in 2016. And the wide-open nature of the race has led to an influx of spending, particularly by outside groups looking to help their candidates over the finish line. 

The combined effort for Republican Celeste Cairns, an accountant as well as the wife and mother of service members, has spent the most money on the airwaves, according to spending data from Analyzing Analytics as of the morning of the Tuesday election. 

Cairns' campaign has spent about $50,000, but she's also been boosted by almost $135,000 in spending from the Club for Growth and almost $90,000 from the super PAC Awake Carolina for a total of more than $274,000 spent on radio and television ads. 

Coming in a close second is the effort for Joan Perry, an area pediatrician. She's backed by Winning for Women, a Republican group that supports female Republican candidates, and Women Speak Out, a super PAC that partners with Susan B. Anthony's List to promote anti-abortion rights candidates. 

Perry's campaign has spent more on the airwaves than any other in the race, with about $110,000. Winning for Women has pitched in another $143,000, more than any other outside group has spent on radio and TV advertising.

Women's Speak Out has spent another $80,000 for Perry and the Club spent another $70,000 for Cairns, both on digital ads and voter contacts. 

State Rep. Greg Murphy, whose campaign is leading the in the fundraising race, has spent $107,000 on the airwaves, while Lenoir County Commissioner Eric Rouse spent $105,000.

While the Republican side has seen $1 million in spending on the airwaves on the Republican side, there's been just $95,000 spent by Democrats on TV and radio ads. More than two-thirds of that total has been spent by Marine veteran Richard Bew. 

Click here for some examples of the advertising that the candidates and their allies are running in the race. 

advertisement