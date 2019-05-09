Biden with big lead in New Hampshire poll

WASHINGTON—Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a significant lead over Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire, a new Monmouth poll released Thursday finds.

Biden has support from 36 percent of registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters deemed likely to vote in the 2020 primary. Sanders is in second with 18 percent, followed by South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg's 9 percent, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 8 percent, and 6 percent for Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Warren is the top second choice out of those polled, with 15 percent to Harris' 9 percent.

Biden, Sanders, Warren, Harris and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., are the only candidates of which at least two-thirds of the electorate has an opinion. All of those candidates have strong favorable ratings, with Warren's 24 percent unfavorable rating the highest of the group.

Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, and Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., are known by at least half of the eelctorate.

Out of all of the candidates who are familiar to at least half of the electorate, Biden has the highest net-favorable rating (+65 percentage points) by far, followed by Sanders (54), Harris (50), Buttigieg (47), Booker (42) and Warren (39).

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and entrepreneur Andrew Yang are the only two politicians tested whose favorable rating is underwater.

Monmouth polled 376 New Hampshire voters likely to vote in the Democratic primary from May 2 and May 7. The polls's margin of error is 5.1 percentage points.