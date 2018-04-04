Biden lends hand to another 2018 Democrat

Former Vice President Joe Biden will host a fundraiser for Tennessee Senate candidate Phil Bredesen next week as the list of 2018 candidates the former VP has lent a hand to continues to expand.

The event, first reported by The Tennessean, will take place April 10 in Nashville. Bresdent, a former governor and Nashville mayor, is expected to face off against GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn in the race to replace outgoing Sen. Bob Corker.

Biden has already helped out a number of his Democratic colleagues this year. Along with campaigning for Conor Lamb during a special congressional election in Pennsylvania in March and Doug Jones in Alabama last year, he has done numerous fundraisers throughout the country. And last week he got involved with Rebecca Dallet’s successful campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.