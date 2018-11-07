Democrat Andrew Gillum concedes Florida gubernatorial race

Democrat Andrew Gillum has conceded the Florida gubernatorial race to Republican Ron DeSantis.

Gillum announced his concession in a speech from his campaign headquarters in Tallahassee, telling the crowd, "Even though I won't be the next governor of Florida, I still plan to be on the front lines."

“We still have to be willing to show up every single day and demand our seat at the table. I still believe and I still trust in the voters. I still believe that there is more of us that believe in what is common and what is decent," Gillum said.

Shortly after Gillum began making his concession speech, NBC News declared DeSantis the apparent winner in the race.

With 99 percent of the state's vote tallied, DeSantis, a former Republican member of Congress from Florida, had 49.9 percent, while Gillum had 48.9 percent.