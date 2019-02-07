Georgia Republican congressman will retire instead of running for reelection

While there’s plenty of focus on President Trump’s invited State of the Union guests and how they play into his message, the address also gives Democrats looking to replace him a chance to send their own messages with their choice of guests.

Here’s a rundown of what we know so far about who members of Congress either running for president or eyeing a bid are taking to Tuesday’s event.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Warren’s guest tonight is Sajid Shahriar-Sajid, a Department of Housing and Urban Development and local union executive who organized rallies00 in Boston during the recent shutdown. Warren said in a statement her pick was to argue that federal workers “should never be used as pawns in Republican political games."

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Booker’s guest will be Edward Douglas, who was released from federal prison in January after passage of the First Step Act, the bipartisan criminal justice reform law that Booker co-sponsored. Douglas had been sentenced to life in prison in 2003 for selling crack cocaine.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

Joining Gillibrand will be Lieutenant Commander Blake Dremann, a decorated transgender service member and president of SPARTA, an LGBT Military Advocacy organization. Dremann has been deployed 11 times and won the Navy’s highest logistics award. Gillibrand plans to introduce legislation this week in response to President Trump’s ban of transgender service members.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

Harris will be bringing Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik, an air traffic controller who was directly affected by the government shutdown. While Pesiri-Dybvik was furloughed, her husband, also an air traffic controller as well as a former navy veteran, worked without compensation. The shutdown came just a year after the couple and their three children lost their home to the Thomas Fire that ravaged Southern California in December of 2017.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

For the second year in a row, pension advocate Rita Lewis will be joining Brown at the State of the Union. Lewis has continued the work of her late husband, Butch, who was an Ohio Teamster.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Klobuchar’s guest will be Nicole Smith-Holt, an advocate for those who live with Type 1 diabetes. Smith-Holt’s 26 year-old son Alec Smith died after being unable to buy insulin, the price of which has increased dramatically in recent years. Klobuchar said in a statement that she hopes to “shine a light on the critical need to bring down the cost of prescription drugs” with her choice.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)

Albertina and Yakelyn Contreras will accompany Merkley to the address. Albertina and her daughter, Yakelyn, were separated at the U.S. southern border after attempting to seek asylum from an unsafe situation in Guatemala. Merkley said in a statement announcing his guests that “we need to bear witness to the suffering that this cruel policy inflicted, and resolve to make sure that nothing like this ever happens in the United States of America again.”

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

Ryan’s guest will be Dave Green, who represents General Motors workers in Lordstown, Ohio as president of UAW Local 1112. General Motors announced in November 2018 that the Lordstown plant was one of five North American locations closing. “Dave will be representing the hundreds of laid off GM Lordstown workers who deserve to be seen and heard,” Ryan said in a statement.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

Swalwell will bring Cameron Kasky, who survived the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Since then, Kasky has co-founded Never Again MSD and helped organize the March for Our Lives student protest in March 2018.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

Gabbard, who has been a critic of Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria, is highlighting that disagreement with her decision to invite Syrian Kurdish leader Ilham Ahmed. In her statement, she warned that "President Trump’s announced hasty withdrawal from Syria could leave the Kurds vulnerable to slaughter."