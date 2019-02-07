Feedback

Georgia Republican congressman will retire instead of running for reelection

The winner of the closest House race of 2018 is calling it quits.

Republican Rep. Rob Woodall of Georgia, who defeated Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux by less than 500 votes in November, said Thursday that he won’t run again in 2020.

The Atlanta-area race was so close that NBC News retracted its original Election Night call in Woodall’s favor, and the outcome of the race wasn’t resolved until a recount was completed nearly two weeks later.

The DCCC had already included the seat on its initial list of 33 key offensive races for the upcoming House cycle, but the prospect of an open seat in a suburban district will make it an even more closely-watched contest in 2020.

Bourdeaux has indicated that she’ll run for the seat again, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.  

Read his full statement here

Carrie Dann

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Harris, Gillibrand say assault allegation against Virginia Lt. Gov. should be investigated

Democratic senators and White House hopefuls Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand want there to be an investigation into what they both call the "credible" sexual assault allegation against Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. 

Speaking to reporters in the Senate, Harris didn't call for Fairfax's resignation outright. But she made clear that the full account, detailed in a lengthy statement by the alleged victim on Wednesday, only raises more serious questions she wants Fairfax to answer. 

"The letter written by the woman reads as a credible account and I think there should be an investigation to get to the bottom of it," Harris said. 

"Her letter reads as—it's quite detailed and suggests there's credibility there—that there needs to be an investigation to determine what exactly happened."

And Gillibrand tweeted  shortly after Harris's comments that Tyson "showed enormous courage in coming forward, and her very credible claims require investigation."

"In this country, institutional bias stacks against survivors, for the powerful. We have to support survivors first so their claims can be fully investigated," Gillibrand added. 

On Wednesday, Fairfax's accuser, said in a detailed statement that Fairfax forced her into oral sex after "consensual kissing" in a hotel room during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. 

"I cannot believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this forced sexual act was consensual," she wrote.

"To be very clear, I did not want to engage in oral sex with Mr. Fairfax and I never gave any form of consent. Quite the opposite. I consciously avoided Mr. Fairfax for the remainder of the convention and I never spoke to him again."

Fairfax responded to the allegation in a statement where he said: "Reading Dr. Tyson's account is painful. I have never done anything like what she suggests."

"I take this situation very seriously and continue to believe Dr. Tyson should be treated with respect. But, I cannot agree to a description of events that simply is not true. I support the aims of the MeToo movement and I believe that people should always be heard and the truth should be sought. I wish Dr. Tyson the best as I do our Commonwealth," he added. 

The allegation comes as the two other top Democrats in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring, deal with revelations they dressed in blackface years ago. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Schultz to deliver policy speech on Thursday

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is giving his first major speech since he acknowledged he's interested in running for president as an independent candidate. 

Schultz will speak at Purdue University, where he's expected to go into detail on some of the policies he'd pursue if he decides to run for president. Purdue's president is former Indiana Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels, who The Washington Post reports has spoken to Schultz about his potential bid. 

Check out more from the 2020 beat below: 

  • The Huffington Post reports that at least three people withdrew their names from the discussion to be Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign manager, amid accusations that Klobuchar has been extremely demanding to her staff. 
  • Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is once again apologizing for claiming in the past that she has Native American ancestry, this time days before her official presidential campaign launch, NBC News' Alex Seitz-Wald reports
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden is calling up his old Capitol Hill allies to chat about his potential presidential bid, Politico reports
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

What happens if resignations roil Virginia?

A rash of new developments surrounding the three top elected officials in Virginia have only led to more uncertainty about the state's political future. 

At the start of the week, Virginia's woes seemed to begin and end with Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who admitted to appearing in blackface after it was discovered that racist images were included on his medical school yearbook page. Northam has bucked calls to resign and said that while he had previously donned blackface once, he did not appear in the racist yearbook photo. 

But on Wednesday, Herring too admitted to wearing blackface, saying in a statement that he wanted to dress like a popular rapper at a party he attended at the age of 19 in 1980. 

And the sexual assault allegation against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax only looks more serious as time goes on. Earlier this week, Fairfax sought to discredit the allegation by falsely claiming The Washington Post had looked into the accusation and found inconsistencies in her statement. 

Now, the victim released a lengthy statement where she claims that Fairfax "forced" her to perform oral sex on him and that she "cannot believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this force sexual act was consensual."

The whole mess brings up the question about the state's line of succession, if any combination of these politicians resign. 

The state constitution says that if Northam resigns, Fairfax replaces him and can appoint his own lieutenant, who would have to face reelection this November. 

If both Northam and Fairfax resign, then Herring becomes governor and gets to again appoint the lieutenant governor to fill the spot until November. Herring's attorney general position would be filled by a vote of the state assembly. 

If all three resign, Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox, a Republican, would assume the position of governor. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Beto says he'll decide by end of month

For all the hype about former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke possibly running for president, he's let slip few hints until now. 

Appearing on stage during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, O'Rourke said that he will announce his decision "before the end of this month."

"It's something you've got to feel inside yourself, and you've got to come to a knowing inside yourself. You've got to hear that and feel that for yourself," he said. 

Click here to read more from NBC News and MSNBC senior politics editor Beth Fouhy, watch video from the interview at the end of this post and read more below about other headlines you may have missed from the campaign trail.  

  • The Washington Post found that Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren had labeled herself as an "American Indian" on her bar registration card. It's the latest headline dogging her on the issue, and another example of how the story has shifted from when it first surfaced in 2012. Read more analysis of this story in this morning's issue of First Read
  • Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is running for president, defended her decision to meet with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2017 and declined to label him either an enemy or an adversary of America. She also repeated her "skepticism in the past" about whether al-Assad's government gassed its people, attacks for which the U.S. government blames Assad. Watch more from the interview here
  • Both California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who has already announced her presidential bid, and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is expected to run for president, delivered their own State of the Union responses last night. 
  • Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar will announce her presidential intentions on Sunday, she told MSNBC  after last night's State of the Union. 
  • Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told CNN Wednesday morning that he doesn't think he will ultimately run for the Democratic presidential nomination, as he's considered. 
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she'll unveil 2020 decision on Sunday

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar Tuesday night said she will announce whether she is running for president in 2020 during an event this coming Sunday. 

In an interview with MSNBC after President Trump delivered the State of the Union address, Klobuchar invited supporters to Minneapolis to hear her decision. 

"Sunday, come to Boom Island in Minneapolis" and "you'll find out my decision," Klobuchar said. 

"Here you go, that's the moment." 

Klobuchar answered the question after being pressed by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, who pointed to a recent Politico report  that she's traveling to Iowa later this month and to a Minneapolis Star-Tribune report that a former aide had filed a permit for a large event at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.  

The Minnesota senator would be the first major candidate in the race from the midwest. She'd also be the fourth woman in the Senate to seek the Democratic nomination, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren expected to formally announce her bid on Saturday. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Kamala Harris predicts a Trump State of the Union address filled with "insincere appeals to unity"

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, one of the party's presidential hopefuls, pre-butted President Trump's State of the Union address by predicting Trump will give "insincere appeals to unity" 

Speaking in an address live-streamed on her Facebook page less than an hour before Trump was scheduled to take the stage, Harris called on leaders like Trump to address issues like criminal justice, climate change and intolerance. She cast doubt on the idea of Trump's speech including those calls. 

"If last year’s remarks are any guide, we’re in store not for a speech that’ll seek to draw us together as Americans, but one that seeks to score political points by driving us apart,” Harris said.

"No matter what we hear tonight, I want everyone to remember this — the strength of our union has never been found in the walls we build. It's in our diversity and our unity." 

Kyle Stewart and Elena Moore

Who the 2020 Democrats are bringing to the State of the Union

While there’s plenty of focus on President Trump’s invited State of the Union guests and how they play into his message, the address also gives Democrats looking to replace him a chance to send their own messages with their choice of guests.

Here’s a rundown of what we know so far about who members of Congress either running for president or eyeing a bid are taking to Tuesday’s event.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)

Warren’s guest tonight is Sajid Shahriar-Sajid, a Department of Housing and Urban Development and local union executive who organized rallies00 in Boston during the recent shutdown. Warren said in a statement her pick was to argue that federal workers “should never be used as pawns in Republican political games."

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Booker’s guest will be Edward Douglas, who was released from federal prison in January after passage of the First Step Act, the bipartisan criminal justice reform law that Booker co-sponsored. Douglas had been sentenced to life in prison in 2003 for selling crack cocaine.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

Joining Gillibrand will be Lieutenant Commander Blake Dremann, a decorated transgender service member and president of SPARTA, an LGBT Military Advocacy organization. Dremann has been deployed 11 times and won the Navy’s highest logistics award. Gillibrand plans to introduce legislation this week in response to President Trump’s ban of transgender service members.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

Harris will be bringing Trisha Pesiri-Dybvik, an air traffic controller who was directly affected by the government shutdown. While Pesiri-Dybvik was furloughed, her husband, also an air traffic controller as well as a former navy veteran, worked without compensation. The shutdown came just a year after the couple and their three children lost their home to the Thomas Fire that ravaged Southern California in December of 2017.  

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

For the second year in a row, pension advocate Rita Lewis will be joining Brown at the State of the Union. Lewis has continued the work of her late husband, Butch, who was an Ohio Teamster.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

Klobuchar’s guest will be Nicole Smith-Holt, an advocate for those who live with Type 1 diabetes. Smith-Holt’s 26 year-old son Alec Smith died after being unable to buy insulin, the price of which has increased dramatically in recent years. Klobuchar said in a statement that she hopes to “shine a light on the critical need to bring down the cost of prescription drugs” with her choice.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)

Albertina and Yakelyn Contreras will accompany Merkley to the address. Albertina and her daughter, Yakelyn, were separated at the U.S. southern border after attempting to seek asylum from an unsafe situation in Guatemala. Merkley said in a statement announcing his guests that “we need to bear witness to the suffering that this cruel policy inflicted, and resolve to make sure that nothing like this ever happens in the United States of America again.”  

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)

Ryan’s guest will be Dave Green, who represents General Motors workers in Lordstown, Ohio as president of UAW Local 1112. General Motors announced in November 2018 that the Lordstown plant was one of five North American locations closing. “Dave will be representing the hundreds of laid off GM Lordstown workers who deserve to be seen and heard,” Ryan said in a statement.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.)

Swalwell will bring Cameron Kasky, who survived the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Since then, Kasky has co-founded Never Again MSD and helped organize the March for Our Lives student protest in March 2018.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

Gabbard, who has been a critic of Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria, is highlighting that disagreement with her decision to invite Syrian Kurdish leader Ilham Ahmed. In her statement, she warned that "President Trump’s announced hasty withdrawal from Syria could leave the Kurds vulnerable to slaughter." 

Mike Memoli

Throwback: Watch Joe Biden at 1983 State of the Union response

Delivering the opposition response to a president’s State of the Union address has become one of the most thankless jobs in politics today. Thirty-six years ago, that job fell in part to Joe Biden.

Then, as now, an outsider Republican president was hoping to set the table for his reelection. And then, as now, Biden was someone who was considering running for the office himself.

The then-Delaware senator only spoke for about a minute during what was then an infomercial-style video response delivered by multiple elected Democrats, but also ordinary Americans. 

But notably his message then was one you might expect to hear Biden deliver today.

“We can criticize the Republicans, and we will. We think, frankly, though, it’s time we put up or shut up,” Biden said early on in the party’s official response to President Reagan’s 1983 State of the Union address.

Biden’s role was to set the table for specific policy proposals to come in the address — “some of them are very basic, tried and true. And some of them are new ideas,” he said.

“But all of them fall within a very positive and hopeful Democratic view. A vision of America that says we can rebuild to a stronger economy. we can create better and more secure jobs,” he said. “Two other themes run through all the Democratic ideas your’e going to hear tonight: opportunity and fairness — the cornerstone rights of the American people.

Click here to watch Biden's portion of the response, and here for CSPAN's coverage of the State of the Union reaction at the time, with the Democrats' pre-recorded, 30-minute response starting at around the 14-minute mark. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Bullock apologizes for not warning about former aide's harassment

Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, who is looking at a 2020 presidential bid, apologized in a blog post Monday for having "fell short in my role preventing sexual harassment." 

In a Medium post on Monday, Bullock said he fired a top staffer in 2015 after he "sexually harassed a colleague at an after-hours event." But when that aide was hired by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Bullock's team never informed them about the reason they had let the aide go. 

The New York Times reported late last month that the aide was accused of sexual harassment by two different women during his time with de Blasio, allegations that once again led to his firing. 

"I was wrong and naive to think I did enough. I should have done more to ensure future employers would learn of his behavior. I also know these realizations come too late for the two women in New York City. For that, I’m deeply sorry," Bullock wrote. 

"Men who sexually harass and assault others are too often repeat offenders, and those of us who are made aware of credible allegations have a responsibility to make sure those men aren’t in a position to do so again."

This is not the first time a former top aide to a 2020er has been implicated in sexual harassment. In December, a top aide to California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris resigned after a report surfaced that he had settled a harassment complaint for $400,000 while Harris had worked as the state attorney general. 

And Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders apologized earlier this month to "women who were harassed or mistreated" on his 2016 campaign amid multiple reports of accusations from women who worked on his campaign. 

