NBC News Exit Poll: Gender and partisan split on whether sexual harassment is a serious problem

The NBC News Exit Poll asked voters nationwide how serious a problem sexual harassment is in the United States today. While a strong majority say it is a very or somewhat serious problem, there were partisan and gender divisions.

Fully half of female voters consider sexual harassment to be a very serious problem today, compared with about four in 10 male voters. In contrast, nearly twice as many men as women say that sexual harassment is not too serious or not at all serious today.

There were also differences between the parties. A majority of Democratic women (66 percent) and Democratic men (59 percent) say sexual harassment is very serious in today’s world, while just one-quarter of Republican men and one-third of Republican women consider sexual misconduct to be a very serious problem. In fact, about three in 10 Republican men say sexual harassment is not a serious problem in the country today.