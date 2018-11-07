NBC News Exit Poll: Just 1 in 4 voters say Trump's trade policies helped their local economies

Just 25 percent of voters nationwide report that President Donald Trump’s trade policies have helped their local economies, according to the NBC News Exit Poll. Thirty-seven percent of voters think Trump’s trade policies have provided no local economic benefit, while 29 percent think trade policies have actually hurt their local economies.

By region, voters in the South and Midwest are the most likely to report that Trump’s trade policies have helped their local economies (29 percent).

Out of the states in which NBC News Exit Polls were conducted, voters in Tennessee and West Virginia are among the most likely to say that Trump’s trade policies have helped their local economies. In contrast, about three in 10 voters in Wisconsin, Ohio and Virginia think Trump’s trade policies have hurt their local economies.