NBC News: GOP challenger Braun defeats Donnelly in Indiana Senate race

GOP challenger Mike Braun has defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in the Indiana Senate race, NBC News projects.

With 56 percent of the vote in the Hoosier State tallied, Braun was beating Donnelly 54.9 percent to 41.0 percent.

Polls in recent days had shown a dead heat between Donnelly and Braun, a former businessman and member of the Indiana State House.

Braun's win for the GOP gives the party a wider cushion as it seeks to maintain its control of the Senate.