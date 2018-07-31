Rick Scott and GOP overwhelming Democrats and Bill Nelson on the airwaves

Republicans are unloading cash into Florida, where they are betting that GOP Gov. Rick Scott and his allies can flood the airwaves and frustrate Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson's path to reelection.
While Democrats are outspending Republicans in key races across the country, Scott and the GOP have so far dwarfed the spending of Nelson and his allies, according to spending numbers provided by Advertising Analytics LLC.
The combined GOP effort has spent almost $25 million through July, with $15.7 million coming directly from Scott's campaign.
The almost $8.6 million in Democratic spending is anchored by the $6.2 million spent by the Senate Majority PAC (SMP), the outside group aligned with Senate Democratic leadership.
That gives Scott about a 3-1 advantage, a major improvement for Democrats from back in May. At that point, before SMP jumped in, Scott had the airwaves virtually to himself with a 50-1 spending advantage.
Scott, who has his own deep pockets, is also raking in donations as well. He raised $22.5 million in the last fundraising quarter, $14 million of which came from his own personal wealth. Even if he hadn't donated his own money, he still would have set the record for most raised by a candidate this cycle.
Over that same period, Nelson raised a respectable $4.4 million, a strong figure for an incumbent but a far cry from Scott.
Nelson told Tampa's WMNF Radio in May that he doesn't plan to start spending on television until the fall. And Democrats have booked almost $35 million in television time for the general election compared to $16 million in GOP general election bookings (although that spending can always be modified or cancelled at any point until the cash is spent).
But right now, the GOP has an overwhelming advantage on the air in a race that remains neck-and-neck.