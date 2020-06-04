Robotic bartender serves up perfect ice under contactless conditions

SEE NEW POSTS

Over 3,000 new infections per day in Iran for first time since March Iran reported over 3,000 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday and Wednesday raising fears about a second spike. 3,117 new infections were reported Tuesday and 3,134 Wednesday, official figures show. The last time Iran reported over 3,000 infections a day was on March 30 during the peak week of infections. Iranian officials will be concerned about the virus making a comeback after suffering an outbreak that has killed 8,000 people to date, according to official figures. Share this -







Around 1.8 million people filed for first-time jobless benefits last week, continuing downward trend Around 1.8 million Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits last week, hinting that the worst could be over for the labor market. While still a staggering figure, it continues a downward trend for the unemployment claims that have illustrated week by week the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The jobless claims data, released Thursday by the Department of Labor, was in line with economist expectations of 1.8 million for the week ended May 30. Attention now turns to Friday's closely watched monthly employment report, which is expected to show that a total of 8 million Americans were out of work in May. That number is markedly lower than April's record tally of 20.5 million. The current unemployment rate of 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression, is expected to soar to around 20 percent. Share this -







In Brazil, a 1-year-old boy tests positive A health worker tests 1-year-old Nicolas for COVID-19 at his home after a family member fell ill in Manacapuru, Amazonas state, Brazil, on Wednesday 2020. Nicolas didn't show any symptoms of the new coronavirus but tested positive on the quick test. Felipe Dana / AP Share this -







Citing coronavirus restrictions, rallies in Norway are a no-go Authorities in Norway have turned down applications to hold rallies in the country’s three largest cities in support of protesters in the U.S. over the death of George Floyd, citing the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. Rallies were planned in Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim but local authorities said that without a dispensation from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, not more than 50 people can gather in one place, Mohamed Awil, president of the African Student Association at the University of Oslo, said. The association is co-organizing the rally in Oslo where more than 15,000 people had said they planned to take part in Thursday’s demonstration outside the U.S. Embassy. Awil said they were considering an alternative demonstration but details were not immediately available. Similar events took place in the in the capitals of Sweden and Finland Wednesday. They attracted thousands of people even though the limit in Sweden is currently 50 and in Finland is 500. Share this -







U.K.'s Prince Charles warns of link between biodiversity loss and pandemics The Prince of Wales has told Sky News that he knows he "got away with it quite lightly" when he caught coronavirus, but it's made him even more determined to "push and shout and prod" to make sure nature is at the centre of the post-COVID recovery https://t.co/WgbnGcz6vp — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 3, 2020 Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has warned that humanity needs to protect the planet and biodiversity to protect ourselves against future pandemics. We are now "paying the price" for inaction, he argued. "The more we erode the natural world, the more we destroy what's called biodiversity, which is the immense diversity of life, plant life, tree life, everything else," he told Sky News in an interview over video-link from his home in Scotland. "We've had these other disasters with SARS and Ebola and goodness knows what else, all of these things are related to the loss of biodiversity," he added. The 71-year-old Royal also spoke about how his own recovery after catching coronavirus made him "more determined to push and shout and prod" for action on climate change and biodiversity. Share this -







Israeli Parliament suspended after lawmaker tests positive Israel's Parliament, the Knesset, was suspended Thursday after a lawmaker confirmed he had tested positive for Coronavirus. All 120 lawmakers and Knesset staff have been told to stay at home. Sami Abou Shahadeh, a member of the Joint List, an alliance of Arab-majority parties, said on Twitter on Wednesday night that had just received his test result and appealed "to anyone who was in my immediate area to go in isolation and do a test." קיבלתי לפני דקות ספורות את תוצאת בדיקת הקורונה שעשיתי היום - התוצאה חיובית. אני פונה לכל מי שהיה בסביבה הקרובה שלי בבקשה להיכנס לבידוד ולערוך בדיקה. אני מבקש מכולם להקפיד על להוראות משרד הבריאות>> — Sami Abou Shahadeh (@ShahadehAbou) June 3, 2020 A statement on the Knesset's website said: "In order to limit the harm caused to the Knesset’s core parliamentary activity due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Knesset’s Director General has decided that there will be no visits to the parliament building until further notice. This includes all scheduled tours of the Knesset, gatherings and meetings. Thank you for your cooperation." Share this -







Spain to open land borders with France and Portugal on June 22 Spanish tourism minister Reyes Maroto announced Thursday that the country's land borders with neighbors France and Portugal will be reopened June 22. The authorities closed the borders to everybody but Spaniards, cross-border workers and truck drivers from mid-March when the country went into lockdown to curb the coronavirus contagion. Reopening borders is a key issue in Europe's usually border-free Schengen area. Countries are keen to kickstart their economies and facilitate travel for tourism and other purposes. Share this -





