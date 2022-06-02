Cheney's first TV ad: "She has the courage to do the right thing."

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is out with her first television ad of her contentious primary campaign, a spot featuring voters touting her "statesman" approach and how she has the "courage" to "stand up to bullies.

"As a mom, I want a statesman, not a politician. I want someone who is civil and serious and someone my children can look up to," an apparent Wyoming voter named Laura says to start the ad.

Released just days after former President Donald Trump held a rally in the state to support Cheney's primary opponent, attorney Harriet Hageman, the ad doesn't directly mention Trump or his vendetta against Cheney, who voted for his impeachment after the attack on the Capitol in 2021 and has repeatedly warned that the former president is a danger to the future of the party.

But it does include a voter saying that Cheney "has the courage to do the right thing, to stand up to bullies.”

Cheney has about $100,000 in television ad time booked in the district moving forward, per the ad-tracking firm AdImpact. That number that could change as the Aug. 16 primary draws nearer. A super-PAC backing Hageman, Wyoming Values PAC, has been the primary advertiser attacking Cheney on the airwaves. Trump's Save America PAC gave the group $500,000 earlier this year.