DeSantis calls for 'change' at RNC one day before McDaniel re-election vote

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is wading into the battle for control of the Republican National Committee, calling for a "change" at the committee that's long been led by Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

In an interview with a conservative-leaning outlet in his home state, Florida's Voice, DeSantis also speaks positively about McDaniel's top challenger, Harmeet Dhillon, the RNC committeewoman from California.

“I think we need a change,” DeSantis said. “I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC. I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said about getting the RNC out of DC [...] We need some fresh thinking.”

McDaniel has helmed the RNC since the beginning of former President Donald Trump's term in the White House. While he endorsed her previous elections, this time, Trump has stayed out of the race, telling Breitbart last year "I like them both" McDaniel and Dhillon.

The incumbent is favored to win another term chairing the RNC — McDaniel is touting the endorsement of more than 100 members ahead of Friday's vote, where she'll need support from 85 on a secret ballot to win another term. Dhillon has the public support from at least 32 members of the committee, according to an NBC News Political Unit analysis of public statements, but her campaign hopes she can win more on a secret ballot.