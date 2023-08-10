Eyes on 2024: Biden touts his agenda in Southwestern swing

President Joe Biden continued his swing through the Southwest this week, touting some of his signature pieces of legislation that were signed one year ago this month: the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, which focused on bolstering semiconductor production, and the PACT Act, which expanded veterans health care for those exposed to toxic chemicals.

Although Biden was traveling in his official capacity and not as part of his campaign, the political undertones have been unavoidable, with Democrats arguing that a key challenge ahead of 2024 is educating voters on the Biden administration’s achievements.

“Instead of exporting American jobs, we’re creating American jobs and we’re exporting American products,” Biden said during his remarks in New Mexico, per NBC News’ Megan Lebowitz.

Those remarks came after Biden also traveled to Arizona, a 2024 battleground. And he’s currently in Utah, a decidedly Republican state, which will give Biden a chance to tout his bipartisan credentials. Biden will be appearing at a veterans health care event touting the PACT Act with GOP Gov. Spencer Cox, per NBC News’ Mike Memoli and Sally Bronston.

In other campaign news…

Sliding into his DMs: Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, NBC News’ Ken Dilanian, Daniel Barnes, Dareh Gregorian and Rebecca Shabad report.

Georgia on his mind: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to present her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s push to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results to a grand jury next week, NBC News’ Blayne Alexander, Charlie Gile and Michael Mitsanas report. Meanwhile, Willis told her staff not to comment on the new television ad featuring her that Trump’s campaign is running in Atlanta, which she called “derogatory and false.”

Thanks but no thanks: Trump announced he wouldn’t sign the Republican National Committee’s pledge to support the party’s eventual nominee, a requirement for every candidate who wants to participate in the party’s first two debates.

You’re fired: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended an Orlando-area elected prosecutor, the second prosecutor he’s suspended.

Small-dollar trickery: The New York Times reports that DeSantis’ campaign used a sleight -of-hand to avoid disclosing the small-dollar donors it raised money from through a popular online fundraising platform.

‘Like a boxing match’: NBC News’ Allan Smith reports on the plans for a debate between DeSantis and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Party loyalty: A new ad from Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves attacks Democratic gubernatorial nominee Brandon Presley for his ties to the Democratic Governors Association, and links Presley to President Joe Biden and Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chaired the House’s Jan. 6 committee.