Eyes on 2024: DeSantis in the spotlight

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign, his record as governor, and his background continue to face scrutiny as he remains Trump’s top challenger for the GOP nomination.

But he’s struggled to expand his base, and the New York Times on Sunday reported that DeSantis’ campaign is facing “a reboot and a reckoning.”

DeSantis faced a fresh round of criticism over the weekend as Florida adopted new standards for teaching African American history, updating the curriculum per a law that DeSantis signed last year. New standards include language that “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

Vice President Kamala Harris slammed the new standards, and DeSantis said, “I didn’t do it, and I wasn’t involved in it.” But former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, one of DeSantis’ presidential primary rivals, criticized the Florida governor over the issue, saying his response was “not the words of leadership.”

Over the weekend, the New York Times also unpacked DeSantis’ work during the Covid pandemic, which he touts on the campaign trail, and found that his shift towards vaccine skepticism cost Floridians, and most died from the virus after vaccines became available.

And the Daily Beast reported on the transcript of a VICE documentary on DeSantis’ time serving at Guantanamo Bay, which Showtime pulled after DeSantis jumped into the race. The transcript revealed that two former prisoners and a former Naval staff sergeant alleged that DeSantis was involved in “approving and overseeing brutal measures.”

As the tough headlines for DeSantis continue, he returns to Iowa this week for a series of town halls hosted by his allied super PAC, Never Back Down.

In other campaign news ….

The candidates on Jan. 6: Former Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that while Trump’s actions ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol were “reckless,” he’s not sure if they were “criminal.” And DeSantis said the event “was not an insurrection,” adding, “the idea that this was a plan to somehow overthrow the government of the United States is not true.”

Republican candidates take aim at Biden’s family: NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reports on how the GOP presidential hopefuls have been upping their criticism on Biden’s family, particularly by goading him for not publicly referring to his son Hunter’s daughter as a grandchild.

Iowa’s abortion ban in spotlight: Iowa’s recent law banning abortions after six week all-but guarantees the issue will remain front-and-center ahead of the state’s primary, NBC News’ Adam Edelman reports.

Mail-in voting scramble: NBC News’ Jane C. Timm reports on how Florida Democrats are trying to re-contact voters after new restrictions on mail-in voting in the state went into place.

Attacked over trans issues: Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is firmly pushing back on critics who say he supports gender reassignment surgery for minors, as he heads into his re-election later this year. Beshear told the Associated Press, “I have never supported gender reassignment surgery for minors, and they don’t happen in Kentucky.”

Building out the team: Biden’s campaign announced several new members of its leadership team Monday, many with a focus on data, analytics and polling, NBC News’ Sally Bronston reports.

Debate watch: On his Truth Social account Sunday, Trump floated the idea that he would skip the first Republican debate and do an event with Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, instead, NBC News’ Jacob Traylor reports.

Tuesday evening programming: Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will participate Tuesday in a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity, he tweeted Saturday.

The race is underway: In New Hampshire, former GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte launched her campaign for governor Monday morning, touting dozens of early endorsements, just days after GOP Gov. Chris Sununu said he wouldn’t seek another term.