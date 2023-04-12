Eyes on 2024: Tim Scott makes his move

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is kicking off his tour of early presidential primary states by announcing that he is officially exploring a run for the White House, NBC News’ Ali Vitali reports.

Scott is heading to Iowa Wednesday, New Hampshire on Thursday, and will return to his home state of South Carolina on Friday.

His home state was featured in his announcement video, which features Scott at Ft. Sumter, where the Civil War began.

“America was put to the test and we prevailed,” Scott says in the three-minute video. “Today our country is once again being tested. Once again, our divisions run deep and the threat to our future is real. Joe Biden and the radical left have chosen a culture of grievance over greatness.”

He references his unique role in the party as a Black man, saying Democrats “weaponize race to divide us, to hold onto their power.”

“I disrupt their narrative. I threaten their control. They know the truth of my life disproves their lives,” Scott says, later adding, “I know America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. I know it because I’ve lived it.”

In other campaign news…

Dems take to the Windy City: Democrats picked Chicago to be the host city for their 2024 presidential nominating convention.

On Wisconsin: Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin officially launched her re-election bid on Wednesday in what’s expected to be one of the marquee races.

A tough schedule for Republicans: Politico reports on how a busy week for Republicans — a National Rifle Association leadership forum and a national party retreat in Nashville, shortly after a mass shooting — comes at a difficult time as the party defends its push to protect gun rights.

Trump faces a rape trial: The federal judge presiding over Trump’s civil rape trial is asking the former president if he will attend the trial.

Arizona Republican focuses on the border and fentanyl: Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb officially launched his Senate bid Tuesday with a focus on the drug epidemic and the border.

Thanks, but no thanks: Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell says she won’t run for Senate, clearing the path even more for her colleague, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her Senate bid.

Chair controversy: CNN rounds up a litany of controversial comments made by new Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo — on abortion, on the LGBTQ community, on comparing gun control laws to policies from Nazi Germany and on claiming that Beyoncé is trying to “pull more and more Black Americans into paganism.”

Montana millions: Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester’s campaign says it raised $5 million in the first quarter of 2023, per a press release.

An Early longshot: Republican attorney Eric Early, who has lost multiple runs for office, is jumping into the California Senate race, per the Los Angeles Times.

A new salvo in the ad wars: Kentucky Attorney Gen. Daniel Cameron is booking his first TV ads of his gubernatorial campaign, a $430,000 buy, per AdImpact.

Rouda drops out to recover: Former California Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda is ending his comeback bid to instead recover from a traumatic brain injury he recently suffered.