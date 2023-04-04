Eyes on 2024: Trump faces indictment day

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment is set to dominate the news Tuesday, as he appears in lower Manhattan to plead not guilty, facing dozens of charges related to alleged hush money payments.

It’s the first time a former American president faces criminal charges, but Trump’s not just part of the past, he’s part of the present and the future, as a top GOP presidential frontrunner. That’s why today’s news will loom over just about everything in politics.

One other reason is that his GOP rivals have rallied behind the former president, who still holds a deep sway with the Republican grassroots voters they hope to one day lure away from him.

But today is not that day — instead you’ve seen Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis declare from his official Twitter account last week that “Florida will not assist in an extradition request.” And you’ve seen most of the party’s possible candidates criticize the prosecution as political persecution. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, for example, launched a television ad ahead of the indictment that defends Trump and tries to put pressure on GOP rivals to similarly speak out.

In other campaign news …

Trump’s virtual army: NBC News’ Jonathan Allen and Vaughn Hillyard explore how Trump’s “online war machine” is targeting DeSantis, who has not yet jumped into the presidential race.

Meanwhile in Florida: The Florida governor quietly signed legislation Monday that would allow residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, NBC News’ Matt Dixon reports. And the Florida Senate approved a six-week abortion ban, which DeSantis spoke favorably of earlier this year, sending the measure to the state House.

Florida men: DeSantis leads Trump 44% to 39% among regular Florida Republican primary voters in a new Mason Dixon poll (per a new press release) that includes former Ambassador Nikki Haley (3%) and “someone else” (2%) as the other options.

On to New Hampshire: A St. Anselm College Survey Center poll shows Trump leading DeSantis 42% to 29%, with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (14%) the only other Republican to hit double digits, according to WMUR.

Biden border bashing: Haley traveled to Texas to visit the southern border, sharply criticizing what she views as Biden’s inaction at the border, calling it a “dereliction of duty,” per Fox News.

Asa’s take: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, where he discussed his presidential run and said, “Donald Trump is going to be the defining issue in the 2024 GOP primary. And so, if you’re running against him or running for that office, you got to take a clear position.”

Virginia is for candidates: Republican Scott Parkinson, who works for the conservative group Club for Growth, announced Monday that he is running for Senate in Virginia against Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine.

Georgia on her mind: NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports that Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t rule out a Senate bid when asked about Trump’s suggestion about her running, although she said “I hadn’t thought about it.” The next Georgia Senate race is not until 2026.

Dem dough: Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., announced her Senate campaign raised $4.5 million in the first three months of the year. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., announced raising more than $3.7 million in that period. And Democrat Lucas Kunce, who is running for Senate in Missouri, announced a $1.1 million haul. First quarter fundraising reports are due to the Federal Election Commission by April 15.

Taking on Santos: Republican Kellen Curry, an Air Force veteran and J.P. Morgan alum, has launched a race against Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., per the Washington Post.