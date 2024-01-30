Eyes on November: Fundraising time

The three remaining major presidential contenders are hitting the fundraising circuit this week as they look to fill their campaign coffers.

President Joe Biden will be in Florida on Tuesday, appearing at two fundraisers in the Sunshine State. Politico reports that tickets cost as much as $250,000, but Biden’s appearances at private, rather than public, events are raising questions about Democrats’ commitment to actually competing in Florida.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is in New York for fundraisers, and CNBC reports thatHaley has “more than 10 high on high-dollar fundraisers scheduled in the coming weeks, several of which will be in New York City on Monday and Tuesday.”

Haley joined CNBC on Monday and drew a contrast with Trump on trade, continuing her media blitz as she raises money. Just Tuesday morning, Haley is set to make appearances on CBS This Morning, Hugh Hewitt, Fox and Friends and The Breakfast Club with Charlemagne tha God, per Haley’s campaign.

Trump, meanwhile, is also looking to line up more donors. The former president is courting one of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ former supporters, per Politico, which also reports that Trump is meeting with “more than two-dozen” big-dollar donors in Florida on Thursday.

In other campaign news …

Hey, big spender: The main pro-Biden super PAC, Future Forward, is launching a $250 million ad buy, per the New York Times. The sum is “the largest single purchase of political advertising by a super PAC in the nation’s history,” writes the Times.

Haley’s home state headache: Haley’s struggles in South Carolina come as she is still well-liked in her home state. Her problem, though, is that many South Carolina Republicans like her but love Trump, per the Associated Press.

GOP drama: The Republican National Committee is holding its winter meeting in Las Vegas this week, and Politico reports that GOP grassroots activists are frustrated with the party heading into this election year.

Targeted: Haley’s South Carolina home was the target of two “swatting” incidents on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist and Zoë Richards report.

Meeting in Michigan: Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., met with Biden’s campaign manager last week as the campaign hopes to repair relationships over Biden’s stance on Israel, Politico reports.

Stepping in: Wisconsin’s Supreme Court asked a state elections board on Monday to respond to Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips’ complaint that he was left off the Democratic presidential primary ballot unlawfully.

A 2028 preview? Donald Trump Jr. and GOP Govs. Brian Kemp and Glenn Youngkin will headline Washington and Lee University’s Mock Convention in February, an event that has often hosted future presidents and presidential candidates in the past.

Off to the races: The Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC backing Republican Senate candidates, is making its first major ad buy of 2024 in Montana, spending nearly $50 million on ads there for the fall.

Harkening back: A GOP California state Assembly candidate named Carl DeMaio will launch a campaign ad this week that pays homage to Gov. Pete Wilson’s controversial ad about immigration from 1994, Politico reports.