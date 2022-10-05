Midterm elections roundup: Unpacking Senate scenarios

The battle over the Senate is being fought on a knife’s edge, with Republicans needing a net gain of just one seat to take control of the chamber. So what would a good night for Republicans (or Democrats) actually look like? And what about if democracy or the economy end up being the top issues for voters?

We have you covered with a new interactive gaming out different scenarios on election night, where you can find your own path to the majority. And you can check out some potential outcomes from Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki.

Elsewhere on the campaign trail:

Arizona Senate/Arizona Governor: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is joining Senate hopeful Blake Masters and gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake at a Wednesday rally. And Women Speak Out PAC, a super PAC tied to Susan B. Anthony List, announced a $1 million TV ad campaign painting Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly as extreme on abortion.

Colorado Senate: Former President George W. Bush is participating in a fundraiser later this month for Republican Joe O’Dea. Both O’Dea and Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet also announced their third quarter fundraising totals, with O’Dea raising $3 million (including a $1 million personal loan) and Bennet raising $5 million.

New Hampshire Senate: A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center of registered voters found Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan leading GOP nominee Don Bolduc, 49% to 43%.

Nevada Senate: Club for Growth Action is planning a $2 million Spanish-language ad blitz against Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reports.

Pennsylvania Senate: The Republican Jewish Coalition Victory Fund launched a new ad campaign targeting Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman over a 2013 incident where he pulled a firearm on a Black man who was jogging, while the Philadelphia Inquirer reports Everytown for Gun Safety is running new ads attacking Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz (and GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano).

Utah Senate: Independent Evan McMullin is suing Club for Growth Action and three Utah TV stations over an ad that mischaracterizes Evan’s previous comments about the GOP base, per the Salt Lake Tribune.

Wisconsin Senate: GOP Sen. Ron Johnson told NBC’s Natasha Korecki that he did exchange texts with one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys on Jan. 6, 2021, but said he did not know what the lawyer was asking his staff to deliver to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Georgia Governor: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Republican Gov. Brian Kemp raised almost $29 million over the last three-month fundraising period (Democrat Stacey Abrams’ campaign hasn’t yet released its fundraising figures).

Virginia-02: Republican Jen Kiggans’ campaign says it raised more than $1 million in the third quarter.

Virginia-07: NBC News’ Sahil Kapur reports that Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s campaign will report it raised $2.2 million in the third quarter. She’s out with a new ad featuring a rape victim talking about abortion access, while Republican Yesli Vega is running a new ad on education.