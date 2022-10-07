Trump-aligned super PAC buys TV ads in two key Senate races

A new super PAC created by top allies of former President Donald Trump has booked more than $2 million in television ads total across the Ohio and Pennsylvania Senate races, where Trump-backed Republicans are struggling to separate from their Democratic opponents.

MAGA Inc., which is run by Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich, reserved $1.3 million of advertising time in Ohio and $829,000 in Pennsylvania, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.

Trump allies announced last month that they were launching the new group with a focus on spending in the midterms. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reported the group “would be the main vehicle for spending on behalf of Trump’s political interests in 2022.” Some Republicans have called on Trump to spend his massive campaign war chest to support GOP candidates.

It's unclear at this moment where MAGA Inc.'s fundraising is coming from — Trump could donate either his own personal money to the group or money he raised to his own political committee, but it's also possible the group is fundraising independently.

Trump endorsed both Ohio Republican J.D. Vance and Pennsylvania Republican Mehmet Oz. Both races are expected to be close, but public polling has shown Vance neck-and-neck with Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in a state Trump won by 8 points, and Oz slightly behind Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.