Vivek Ramaswamy: On the Issues

Republican businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has positioned himself as an alternative to former President Donald Trump — similar on a number of key policy points but without the political baggage that the former president brings to the race.

He has managed to gain traction in the Republican field, building on positions like calling climate change a "hoax" and supporting an end to birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrant parents.

"We can’t be a nation that says, we have these laws, but we somehow turned the other direction to reward the people who broke the law while there are millions more waiting to come here legally through the front door who we say can’t come. We can’t abide that hypocrisy," he said in September in an interview with NBC News. "Birthright citizenship does not and should not apply to the kids of parents who entered this country illegally.”

Here is where Ramaswamy stands on several other policy issues:

Abortion

Ramaswamy is against a federal abortion ban, but he does support a six-week abortion ban at the state level. Ramaswamy has described himself as “pro-life” and wants to expand post-birth policies that support mothers and fathers, and end federal funding to Planned Parenthood.

“Let’s walk the walk with respect to being pro-life as the U.S. president," he told NBC News in September. "I do support ending federal funding for Planned Parenthood on a number of grounds … The federal government should not be spending money on funding its favorite pet causes.”

Entitlements

Ramaswamy has said there should be “no cuts for seniors” using Social Security or Medicare.

“No cuts for seniors on Social Security or Medicare. We have to stand by the commitments we’ve already made as a basic backdrop of trust," he said at a campaign event in August.

Immigration

Ramaswamy wants to use military force to secure the border and favors a merit-based immigration system. He supports deporting illegal immigrants — once calling to put those brought into the country illegally as children on “a path to legal immigration” but is now calling to deport those children and says birthright citizenship should not apply to those whose family entered illegally.

Climate Change

Ramaswamy believes the “climate change agenda” is killing more Americans than actual climate change. He thinks that climate change is a "hoax" and favors the use of nuclear energy and fossil fuels.

Guns

When asked about guns at the first GOP debate, Ramaswamy dodged and referred to the mental health crisis and the need for stronger law enforcement instead. He has said he supports the Second Amendment.

Ukraine

Ramaswamy does not support the U.S. backing Ukraine in its war with Russia and would rather spend taxpayer dollars on the southern border. He has said that he would limit funding and support to Ukraine, that European allies should “do more,” and that U.S. support for Ukraine weakens the country in the eyes of China.