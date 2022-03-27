IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘Our people are getting beat up’: Public schools are the new front in the country's culture wars.

    02:49
Meet the Press

‘Our people are getting beat up’: Public schools are the new front in the country's culture wars.

02:49

In our new episode for "Meet the Press Reports," Kate Snow traveled to Brevard County in Florida to see how one community is dealing with this new battlefront.March 27, 2022

    ‘Our people are getting beat up’: Public schools are the new front in the country's culture wars.

    02:49
