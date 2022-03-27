IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Delegitimized court': Sen. Booker says Supreme Court needs updated ethics rules in aftermath of Ginni Thomas texts01:55
Remembering Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state00:58
Jeh Johnson: It's a ‘statement of fact,’ Biden should not ‘walk back’ Putin comments00:58
‘Our people are getting beat up’: Public schools are the new front in the country's culture wars.02:49
Portman: Questions to Ketanji Brown Jackson were 'fair game'01:08
Full Panel: President’s call for Putin’s ouster may be ‘a window into what Biden thinks and feels’07:22
Booker: Republican behavior during nomination hearings 'outrageous' and 'beyond the pale'01:50
Portman: Ginni Thomas' texts 'might be an issue' for Supreme Court Justice Thomas01:12
Full Booker: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning was 'just sad, frankly'08:01
Full Portman: Biden’s Putin remark ‘plays into the hands of the Russian propagandists’09:09
Portman: U.S. must ‘draw a red line’ at use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians00:38
Ukrainian ambassador: 'We're grateful' U.S. is taking refugees, but 'let's focus' on stopping the war00:49
Markarova: Putin committing ‘brutal genocide attempt’ to ‘eliminate or exterminate’ Ukraine01:11
Full Ukrainian Ambassador: 'We heard President Biden loud and clear' after his call for Putin's removal07:24
Engel: In latest speech, Zelenskyy 'essentially accused Western leaders … of being all talk'02:42
NBC News poll: Biden hits lowest disapproval number yet01:39
Moseley Braun: Ketanji Brown Jackson questioning ‘appealing to the worst instincts of the American people’05:48
Meet the Press reports season premiere takes a deep dive into classroom culture wars03:35
Pottinger: China’s strategy to ‘quietly’ support Russia is ‘not working’06:52
Fmr. Ambassador to NATO: 'Let Putin guess' on US, NATO red line for Russia05:51
‘Our people are getting beat up’: Public schools are the new front in the country's culture wars.02:49
In our new episode for "Meet the Press Reports," Kate Snow traveled to Brevard County in Florida to see how one community is dealing with this new battlefront.March 27, 2022
Portman: Questions to Ketanji Brown Jackson were 'fair game'01:08
