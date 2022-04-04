IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Blinken: Russian economy faces 'long-term impact' from sanctions, company withdrawals01:20
'I don't think it helped': Hillary Clinton says chaos around Afghanistan withdrawal impacted voters' view of Biden01:22
Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'06:56
Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'01:30
Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine01:15
Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report06:22
Now Playing
GOP Congressman: Trump supporters are ‘not a majority in the country’02:12
UP NEXT
GOP Congressman: Trump is ‘driven by revenge’01:37
MTP Compressed: Russia faces ‘long-term’ economic impact from war as they increasingly target civilians02:42
Meet the Press Reports: What is cryptocurrency? Is it already a bubble?00:56
Full Panel: White House plans to lift covid restrictions on immigration06:28
Full Hillary Clinton Interview: ‘We have to double down on the pressure’ on Russia11:04
Hillary Clinton: I would use 'carrot and stick' to influence Saudi Arabia away from Putin02:57
Hillary Clinton: 'I would hope ... significant if not total boycott of Russia' from G2002:09
Full Masha Gessen: ‘Russia at this point is a totalitarian society’06:32
Blinken: 'We may be' in a new phase of the Ukraine war after Russia's 'devastating setback'00:53
Full Blinken: 'Time is certainly not on Vladimir Putin’s side'07:59
Engel: Ukrainians 'want to go on the offensive now before Russia is able to reposition'02:34
Russian pullback near Kyiv appears to be an act of necessity more than diplomacy01:12
With upcoming abortion decision, Supreme Court could rattle midterm campaigns01:44
GOP Congressman: Trump supporters are ‘not a majority in the country’02:12
Rep. Upton (R-Mich.) talks about former President Trump’s support for a primary challenger because Upton didn’t back Trump’s calls to overturn the 2020 election.April 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Blinken: Russian economy faces 'long-term impact' from sanctions, company withdrawals01:20
'I don't think it helped': Hillary Clinton says chaos around Afghanistan withdrawal impacted voters' view of Biden01:22
Gov. Sununu on whether he is anti-Trump: 'I'm not anti-anything'06:56
Rep. Khanna: Agree '110 percent' with Clinton that Democrats have messaging 'disconnect'01:30
Future of peace talks unclear amid alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine01:15
Apparent Russian atrocities in Ukraine 'just the tip of the iceberg,' according to report06:22